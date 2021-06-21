25 breezy al fresco restaurants to get fresh air and good food

Take a breather with al fresco dining in Singapore.

After months of lockdowns and quarantines, there’s a new-found appreciation for the great outdoors. Singapore’s tropical weather isn’t exactly “cool” (as in, literally) for outdoor dining, but on days where the sun isn’t scorching or during the evenings, it’s nice to enjoy a meal in al fresco.

Whether this means nestled in lush gardens, beside the water or up high above on a rooftop, why not get out from the air-conditioning and into al fresco dining at these beautiful restaurants.

*Disclaimer: At the date of publication, dine-in is still prohibited until June 21, 2021 due to the Phase 2: Heightened Alert restrictions. We’re doing our best to be accurate, but please double check with the restaurants before you visit.

1. Halia

Located in the Ginger Garden within the Singapore Botanic Gardens, this aptly-named restaurant (halia means “ginger” in Malay) blends in perfectly with its lush, green surroundings. You can sit in the dining room, with its full-height glass windows which provide stunning views, or relax in the cool surroundings of the garden.

The restaurant has a breakfast, brunch, set lunch and all-day dining menu, as well as a communal menu for four that’s available during dinner only. Do try the very unique Halia’s Singapore-Style Chilli Crab Spaghettini ($26).

Halia

Address: 1 Cluny Rd., Ginger Garden, Singapore Botanic Gardens (enter via Tyersall Avenue), 259569

Tel: 8444 1148

Opening hours: 9am to 9pm (Mon. to Fri.); 10am to 9pm (Sat. to Sun.)

2. Grub

Enjoy a scrumptious meal in lush surroundings in the heart of a HDB estate and one of the nicest-looking parks in Singapore, Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park. Food-wise, check out the signature burgers (from $16.05), or unique pastas like the Sakura Ebi with Prwans ($19.26).

The weekend brunch is definitely worth a try too. Ingredients for all their food items are sourced locally wherever possible!

Grub

Address: 510 Ang Mo Kio Ave. 1, (Bishan – Ang Mo Kio Park, Pond Gardens), 569983

Tel: 8891 9298

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm (Mon. to Fri.); 8am to 10pm (Sat. to Sun.)

3. Wildseed Cafe & Bar

It’s a cafe, patisserie and bar, and you’ll find it at the ground level of The Summerhouse, a two-storey Instagrammer’s dream at the colonial bungalow at The Oval in Seletar Aerospace Park. Operating as a cafe by day and bistro by night, it’s a great spot to while a few hours away.

Try out the mouth-watering Slow-Cooked Pork Collar ($28) or Truffle Carbonara Pasta ($20). You can also indulge in weekend brunch and the range of sweet treats. Oh, and did we mention it won Best Pet-Friendly cafe on our 2021 Best Cafes list?

Wildseed Cafe & Bar

Address: 3 Park Lane, Seletar Aerospace Park, 798387

Tel: 6262 1063

Opening hours: 8.30am to 5pm (daily)

4. Lucha Loco

Duxton Hill is home to a number of hip bars and restaurants. There are some leafy pockets too and this Mexican cocina and garden bar is one of the best sites to enjoy the greenery. Try the lunch combo (from $24) that comes with sides, a burrito or tacos and a drink.

Or pop in for dinner and choose the chef’s selection of dishes to serve a party of either six ($45) or eight ($65), if you can’t decide on anything from the a la carte menu.

If you’re enjoying the atmosphere, relax with a drink from their extensive selection of margaritas, tequila-based cocktails and mezcal spirits. Don’t forget happy hour is served from Monday to Saturday, 12 to 7pm!

Lucha Loco

Address: 15 Duxton Hill, 089598

Tel: 3158 3677

Opening hours: 11.30am to 9pm (daily)

5. OverEasy

Who doesn’t love a good burger with a stunning view? Hop over to OverEasy at One Fullerton, which boasts sweeping views of the Marina Bay skyline.

Its location by the bay means you’ll be cool outdoors while you dine on your To-Die-For Burger ($26), Mac & Cheese ($14) and Buffalo Wings ($16), or just making one of their famous milkshakes ($12) last as long as possible. Brunch is served all day on weekends.

OverEasy

Address: 1 Fullerton Rd., #01-06, One Fullerton, 049213

Tel: 9129 8484

Opening hours: 10am to 9pm (daily)

6. Dusk Restaurant & Bar

Not only is this tranquil restaurant located 100m above sea level, it’s also surrounded by a lush rainforest and awesome panoramic views of the harbourfront area, Sentosa, and cable cars passing by.

It’s also an excellent spot to catch the sunset so it’s ideal for a romantic meal or if you’re just looking for some Insta-worthy photos. European tapas is the order of the day here, or opt for the 4-course ($68) and five-course meal ($98), paired with a drink to make the night last.

Dusk Restaurant & Bar

Address: 109 Mount Faber Rd., Level 2, Faber Peak Singapore, 099203

Tel: 6377 9688

Opening hours: 4pm to 11pm (Mon. to Thurs.); 4pm to 2am (Fri. to Sat.)

7. Rumours Beach Club

Enjoy beach front views and an enticing pool at Rumours Beach Club. You can book the Cabanas, sofas, or simply dine in the Al fresco area.

Check out their Jimbaran Bali BBQ Seafood Platter ($159.80) for a mix of grilled lobster, whole red snapper, river prawns and other seafood with Indonesian sambal. Definitely a must-try with some friends! Plus, you’ll get a stunning view of the sun setting under the sea line horizon.

*Please note that Rumours Beach Club is temporarily closed until dining-in resumes again.

Rumours Beach Club

Address: 50 Siloso Beach Walk, 099000

Tel:6970 0625

Opening hours: 11am to 8pm (daily)

8. Greenwood Fish Market & Bistro

At this fish market/restaurant’s Quayside Isle location, you can enjoy the freshest seafood while overlooking the sea.

Choose from Atlantic Salmon, New Zealand Pink Snapper, Spanish Mackerel and other catches of the day (from $32.95), and have it done your way: pan-seared, battered, char-grilled – you name it! Tip: Its seasonal fresh oysters go from $4.50 each.

Greenwood Fish Market & Bistro

Address: 31 Ocean Way, #01-04, Quayside Isle, 098375

Tel: 6262 0450

Opening hours: 5pm to 10pm (Mon.); 12pm to 10pm (Tue. to Fri.); 11.30am to 10pm (Sat. to Sun.)

9. Mykonos On The Bay

Be transported to the shores of Greece with this Santorini-inspired restaurant decked out in a clean blue-and-white theme.

Start off with the Mezedes dips (from $9), before moving on to authentic fares like charcoal-grilled meats and dishes from “Grandma’s Recipe Book” – such as Moussaka ($27), an eggplant and beef casserole with creamy bechamel sauce, or the Stifado ($35), a slow braised lamb shank in tomato sauce.

Mykonos On The Bay

Address: 31 Ocean Way, #01-10, Quayside Isle, 098375

Tel: 6334 3818

Opening hours: 12pm to 3pm (Mon. to Fri.); 12pm to 10.30pm (Sat. to Sun.)

10. Ola Beach Club

What better place to dine on Hawaiian cuisine than by the beach? Eat your fill with menu items like Huli Huli Chicken Burger ($25), fresh Poke Bowls (from $22) and – in campy beach-bar style – cocktails served in tiki mugs (from $18). Tip: You can also try jet-skiing at this beach club, or check two boxes with the paddle boarding with burgers & drinks package ($57).

Ola Beach Club

Address: 46 Siloso Beach Walk, Sentosa, 099005

Tel: 8189 6601

Opening hours: 10am to 8pm (Mon. to Thurs.); 10am to 10pm (Fri.); 9am to 10pm (Sat.); 9am to 9pm (Sun.)

11. Smith Marine

Okay, so this isn’t exactly an al fresco dining space, but that’s because it’s literally surrounded by water, like, on a floating platform. This reservation-required resto is reachable only by boat.

Tip: You can go fishing for your own seafood right before your meal, and have whatever you catch cooked any way you like.

Smith Marine

Address: Pulau Ubin Coastal Area, GPS: 01’23’52″N 103’57’42″E

Tel: 9792 7609

Opening hours: Reservation only

12. CÉ LA VI Skybar

CÉ LA VI SkyBar Marina Bay Sands has sweeping views of the city, plus the added bonus of a stunning sunset.

Go for the Skybar Tapas selection such as the Wagyu Beef Bao ($26) or Korean Fried Chicken Wings ($22). Wash down your meal with a tasty cocktail or two, as you enjoy the breath-taking panorama of Singapore’s coastline and skyline.

*Please note that CÉ LA VI SkyBar is temporarily closed until dining-in resumes again.

CÉ LA VI Sky Bar

Address: 1 Bayfront Ave., Level 57, Tower 3, Marina Bay Sands Hotel, 018971

Tel: 6508 2188

Opening hours: 4pm to 10.30pm (Mon. to Fri.); 12pm to 3pm and 5pm to 10.30pm (sat.); 12pm to 3pm and 5pm to 9pm (Sun.)

13. Bayswater Kitchen

Love seafood? So do the folks behind this place by Keppel Bay! Situated by the water, you’ll be able to enjoy the breeze atmosphere with your meal.

Light starters like the Tuna Tartare ($19) whet your appetite for hearty mains such as the Fisherman’s Feast ($38 per person), a deep skillet of linguine coated in briny seafood sauce and topped with squids, clams, prawns, mussels and seasonal fish.

Bayswater Kitchen

Address: 2 Keppel Bay Vista, 098382

Tel: 6776 0777

Opening hours: 11.30am to 3pm and 6pm to 11pm (Mon.); 11.30am to 3pm and 6pm to 10pm (Tues. to Thurs.); 11.30am to 3pm and 6pm to 10.30pm (Fri.); 6pm to 10.30pm (Saturday); 11am to 10pm (Sun.)

14. Tanjong Beach Club

Tanjong Beach Club is the perfect “getaway” within Singapore. Located right on Siloso Beach in Sentosa, it’s a great place to let the sun kiss your skin while wiggling your toes in the warm, white sand – all with a beer in hand.

The Wagyu Tanjong Burger ($30) is a must-try, along with gluten-free Crispy Skin Barramundi ($34). Complement that with a wide selection of fun cocktails (from $20). Tip: It’s also a great place for brunch!

*Please note that Tanjong Beach Club is temporarily closed until dining-in resumes again.

Tanjong Beach Club

Address: 120 Tanjong Beach Walk, Sentosa, 098942

Tel: 6270 1355

Opening hours: 10am to 8pm (Mon. to Fri.); 9am to 8pm (Sat. to Sun.)

15. The Clifford Pier

Here’s the tea if you love high tea: This posh restaurant by the Singapore River is a must-visit. Sample delights from the Heritage Dim Sum Brunch, $69, or tuck into local flavours like the Signature Kurobuta Pork & Crab Meat Ngoh Hiang, $18), you can admire the view of Marina Bay.

Who wouldn’t want to admire the view of Marina Bay while sipping on Sloe Gin all night long ($18)?

The Clifford Pier

Address: 80 Collyer Quay, 049326

Tel: 6877 8911 / 8912

Opening hours: 5pm to 10.30pm (daily); 10.30am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 3.30pm (Sat. to Sun. for Heritage Dim Sum Brunch)

16. Bayside Drinks & Eats

This resto is the al fresco dining space is the perfect place to kick back and sip an Aperol Spritz, while soaking in the panoramic view of the Singapore River and MBS across the way. Its solid bar food menu includes a crave-worthy Lobster Roll ($26) and Truffle Fries ($12). And during Sunset Hour from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, you can enjoy two-for-one house drinks, beers and wines ($25+ for two).

Bayside Drinks & Eats

Address: 1 Fullerton Rd., #01-12, One Fullerton, 049213

Tel: 8121 3995

Opening hours: 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Weds. to Sun.)

17. Open Farm Community

Say hello to Open Farm Community, the winner of Best Kid-Friendly cafe on the 2021 Best Cafe’s list. This farm-to-table restaurant embraces conscious eating while being surrounded by rustic greenery where kids can roam free.

The garden itself sustains seasonal and creative dishes. Check out the Local Luncheon ($42 per person), where you can try dishes like Pesto Pasta and vegan desserts like Lime in The Coconut, a young coconut filled with calamansi sorbet.

Open Farm Community

Address: 130 Minden Rd., 248819

Tel: 6471 0306

Opening hours: 12pm to 2.30pm and 6pm to 9pm (Mon. to Fri.); 11am to 3.30pm and 6pm to 9pm (Sat. to Sun.)

18. Kinki Rooftop Bar

Check out this modern Japanese rooftop bar with the evening view of Marina Bay Sands and the star lit sky. Accompanied by moody lighting, industrial decor and good beats, the night will fly by before you know it.

Check mouth-watering sushi rolls like the signature Dragon Chaser ($30), seared foie gras and eel, and or light bites such as the Kinki Wings ($18). And of course, the selection of Japanese inspired drinks are the perfect pair to your meal (from $19).

Kinki

Address: 70 Collyer Quay, #02-02, Customs House, 049323

Tel: 8363 6697

Opening hours: 5pm to 12am (Mon. to Thurs.); 5pm to 2am (Fri. to Sat.)

19. POLLEN

Although not necessarily in the great outdoors, POLLEN is located in the cool air of the Flower Dome in Gardens by the Bay. That means you can enjoy floral views and a satisfying meal without a drip of sweat. Michelin-starred Chef Michael Wilson creatives interpretative cuisine inspired by the nature around him.

To really sink into the elegant surrounding, go for its Chef’s Menu ($168) that includes luxe dishes like the Ebro Delta Smoked Eel, Falkland Islands Toothfish, Duck Neck Foie Gras Sausage and more. Want a more casual fare? Visit Fennel Cafe for Mediterranean bites and views of Marina Bay while enjoying the High Tea Set ($48 for two).

POLLEN

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, #01-09, Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay, 018953

Tel: 6604 9988

Opening hours: 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 10.30pm (Weds to Sun.)

20. The Coastal Settlement

East Coasters have their own little garden haven in The Coastal Settlement. Take in the antique and vintage interior with the backdrop of untamed greenery, a true sanctuary from the bustling city.

Check out their extensive menu from local flavours XO Prawn Aglio Olio ($26) and the Assam Fish with rice ($14), or western dishes like burgers (from $21) and Ribeye Mac & Cheese ($41). Simply just relax and absorb the resort-like feel.

The Coastal Settlement

Address: 200 Netheravon Rd., 508529

Tel: 6475 0200

Opening hours: 10.30am to 11pm (Mon. to Fri.); 8.30am to 11pm (Sat. to Sun.)

21. Loof

Bring your friends or colleagues to this hip rooftop bar for evening drinks. Check out a cool skyline with neon lights and signs that serve a great backdrop for a night-out Instagram.

Bury yourself in Loof’s fun spread of fries, from Korean waffle-cut fries with honey soy glaze ($11), or the signature Chilli Crab Waffle Fries ($15).

Have you ever heard of alcoholic bubble tea? Check out the Loof Bubble Tea ($22), made of vodka, gin and rim with orange liqeuer as well as the Lychee Bubble Tea ($23). Stellar drinks, good friends and great chats – it’s the perfect combo.

*Please note that Loof is temporarily closed until dining-in resumes again.

Loof

Address: 331 North Bridge Rd., #03-07, Odeon Towers, 188720

Tel: 6337 9416

Opening hours: 4pm to 10.30pm (Mon. to Sat.)

22. Latteria Mozarella Bar

Calling all cheese lovers! This al fresco dining spot tucked away in Duxton Hill specialises in cheese, particularly the soft and luscious Mozarella that everyone loves.

Under twinkly fairy lights and cool shade from the trees, pick the array of Mozarella a la carte dishes (from $22) with heftier dishes like the Baked Eggplant Parmigiana ($22) or the Burrata Pasta Bake ($28). This is the perfect spot for a tranquil, romantic date night.

Latteria Mozarella Bar

Address: 40 Duxton Hill, 089618

Tel: 6886 1988

Opening hours: 12pm to 2.30pm (Sun. to Fri.); 6pm to 10.30pm (daily)

23. Smoke & Mirrors

Care for a bougie bar night? Perched on the rooftop of the National Gallery, Smoke & Mirrors boasts insane views of Singapore’s skyline and innovative cocktails.

On “The Real Art of Drinking” menu, check out creative drinks like Shocking Pink ($26), a mix of tequila, port wine, bitters and grapefruit, or By The Padang ($25), containing aged rum, apple brandy and bitters. Take advantage of the 1-for-1 Tipples & Chill from 3pm to 5pm as you enjoy the sun setting.

Smoke & Mirrors

Address: 1 St. Andrew’s Rd., #06-01, National Gallery Singapore, 178957

Tel: 9380 6313

Opening hours: 3pm to 11pm (daily)

This article was first published in The Finder.