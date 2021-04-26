4 sporty, family-friendly activities you can use your digital SingapoRediscovers vouchers on

If your little ones at home always seem to have boundless energy to expend, then it might be time to incorporate physical activity into their play time. The good news?

There are many places in Singapore that offer sporty adventure and plenty of fun for the whole family. The best part: they’re all redeemable using your digital SingapoRediscovers voucher!

In this second episode of our #SingaporeRediscovers Adventure, we embark on an exciting ‘Let’s Get Moving’ trek across the island together with Singapore Tourism Board’s mascots Merli the Merlion and Marina the Otter, who will be sharing insider tips on getting the most out of your day out.

P.S. Family bonding and a good night’s sleep guaranteed.

An adventure high above in the Jewel canopy

Everyone loves Jewel Changi Airport and its breathtaking waterfall that is instantly recognisable. But did you know that heading up to the fifth level offers children of all ages lots of exciting activities?

From a confusing mirror maze, to a walk high above the mall, this is a part of the complex that is guaranteed to thrill the kids.

Level 5, Jewel Changi Airport

ALSO READ: Fun family activities you can do with your $100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers

Test your bravery with a walk on the Manulife Sky Nets

Did you know that there are actually two Sky Nets at Jewel Changi Airport? If you or your children need some time to warm up, wander across the walking net first. This is suspended 25 metres off the ground above Canopy Park and gives you a bird’s eye view of everyone below!

Level 5, Jewel Changi Airport

Get in a bouncing good time on the Manulife Sky Nets

Next, head over to the bouncing net, this stretches 250 metres long and is eight metres above the ground. It’s bound to provide plenty of space for gleeful bouncing. Tickets for the Manulife Sky Nets – Walking and Bouncing must be bought separately.

The nets are suitable for kids above three years old and who are at least 110cm tall.

Level 5, Jewel Changi Airport

ALSO READ: SingapoRediscovers vouchers: Food tours that cost $100 and below

Enjoy Canopy Park for free with your admission ticket to the Sky Nets

Once you have all bounded to your hearts’ content, cool down at the Canopy Park (admission is included in the price of your ticket to the Sky Nets), home to a lush garden wonderland and walking trails where you can walk off all the adrenaline at.

Level 5, Jewel Changi Airport

Sentosa, the island of fun

A 20-minute drive from Jewel will get you to Sentosa, the island of fun! With white sandy beaches and lots of fun activities, it could be hard deciding what to do next when you’re here. Fortunately we have a few suggestions…

iFly Singapore

iFly Singapore boasts one of the world’s largest indoor skydiving wind tunnels, which means you get to experience true free-fall conditions just like a real skydive, at a fraction of the cost of a tandem jump.

It is also the only wind tunnel with an 18-feet-tall acrylic glass wall, offering an unobstructed view of the South China Sea.

iFly’s state-of-the-art patented technology ensures a high degree of safety and accommodates all types of flyers, so that the whole family (so long the kids are above seven years of age) can take flight together. Be sure to book in advance!

Flyers must weigh less than 120kg if shorter than 180cm, or 140kg if taller than 180cm and must be at least seven years old. Those with physical disabilities are welcome.

43 Siloso Beach Walk #01-01

ALSO READ: SingapoRediscovers vouchers: Elder-friendly tours

Sentosa Mega Adventure Park

Choices of adventure abound at the Mega Adventure Park, so there’s something for every mood.

Zip through the air on the 450-metre-long MegaZip, or feel what it’s like to jump with a parachute at MegaJump.

You can also show off your acrobatic skills on bungee-assisted trampolines at MegaBounce, or test your balance as you navigate the 36-obstacle treetop ropes of MegaClimb.

Before you leave, don’t forget to grab a memento in the form of action shots of your kids zooming down the MegaZip.

All ages are welcome. The following are the height requirements for the park:

MegaClimb : Minimum height: 120cm Weight: 25kg-120kg

MegaJump: Weight: 30-120kg

MegaBounce: Weight: 10-90kg

Guests must be above 120cm to reach the obstacles. Kids under 30kg are allowed to tandem zipline with an adult.

10A Siloso Beach Walk

Headrock VR

If your children prefer adventures of a more fantasy variety, head to Headrock VR, Singapore’s first virtual reality theme park with a total of 11 attractions that are divided into three zones.

New to VR? Try the Green zone which offers interactive game play for everyone to engage in. Adrenaline junkies will love the next Orange zone which offer a cinematic experience that take you on an adventure – including the super popular jungle ride.

Finally, the Blue zone offers up a challenge with exciting games and the Insta-famous Jump Jump swing.

There’s something for every thrill-seeker, young or old, to live out their favourite adventure fantasy.

Pre-booking is required. Kids must be six and above with a minimum height of 110cm to play most VR activities (Robin Hood and Flying Dive require kids to be age eight and nine respectively).

26 Sentosa Gateway #01-38/39

ALSO READ: Use your SingapoRediscovers vouchers to help migrant workers discover Singapore

Join Merli and friends on more adventures!

If you’re itching to book your own sporty adventure around Singapore, remember to use your digital SingapoRediscovers vouchers to explore the city and all the exciting things there are to do.

Merli and friends also went on adventures at Jewel and Sentosa! Let them help you and your kids explore Singapore in new and exciting ways. Catch the ‘Merli & Friends’ animated series on YouTube.

For more promotions and information about the vouchers, visit SingapoRediscovers now. Please keep in mind that many of these attractions require pre-booking.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.