The best breakfast in Singapore: 25 cafes to kick-start your morning

Whether you like to start off your morning with something sweet or savoury, these are the best breakfast cafes in Singapore.

These breakfast serve egg-cellent classics plus pancakes, parfaits, smashed avocado toast and more! Breakfast lovers can enjoy it all day long, or simply start the morning off right with a hearty meal.

Here are the 25 best breakfast places in Singapore that hit the spot.

1. Common Man Coffee Roasters

This cosy cafe earned Best Coffee in our Best Cafes in Singapore 2021 list. Not only is the coffee superb, the wholesome breakfast plates are to die for.

Take example the star Turkish Common Man Breakfast ($30) – phyllo wrapped soft-boiled eggs, crispy feta, and pumpkin hummus served with warm pita. Or opt for something sweet like the Fluffy Pancakes ($26) drizzled with caramel and a nutty crumble.

This well-loved breakfast spot reels in big crowds, to make sure to book or arrive early.

Common Man Roasters

Address: 22 Martin Rd., #01-00, 239058

Tel: 6836 4695

Opening hours: 7.30am to 8.30pm (daily)

2. Atlas Coffeehouse

Atlas Coffeehouse has seemingly perfected the scrambled egg – soft yet rich, fluffy yet buttery, and frothed to a perfect sunny yellow.

Go for the Gentleman’s Relish ($17.70) for scrambled eggs with compound butter and honey mascarpone on sourdough.

Another signature dish are their huge, fluffy pancakes. A fan favourite would be the Butterscotch Banana Pancake ($19.80), which has cornflake crunchies and vanilla ice cream to top it off.

You might want to share that one, it’s incredibly filling but oh so worth it!

Atlas Coffeehouse

Address: 6 Duke’s Rd., 26886

Tel: 6314 2674

Opening hours: 8am to 7pm (Tuesday to Sunday)

3. La Ristrettos

This cafe is full of surprises: the first being its obscure location in a medical centre. The second is its simple menu of not-so simple breakfasts.

Case in point: Buttermilk Pancakes with Smoked Salmon and Eggs ($14.8) and the French Toast with Bacon and Banana ($13.8).

If you can’t decide between sweet and savoury, La Ristrettos have nailed the creations for you.

La Ristrettos

Address: 10 Sinaran Dr., #08-37, Novena Medical Centre, 307506

Tel: 6397 7165

Opening hours: 8am to 7pm (Monday to Friday); 8am to 2pm (Saturday)

4. Chye Seng Huat Hardware

Chye Seng Huat Hardware was a hardware store on Tyrwhitt Road. It is now a hip coffee and breakfast spot where you can try out the Papa’s Breakfast ($22) paired with nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee.

Or stray away from the classic eggs and try the Chilli Crab and Mantou ($22) for a spicy kick to the morning.

This industrial cafe also earned itself Runners-Up for best coffee in Best Cafes 2021.

Chye Seng Huat Hardware

Address: 150 Tyrwhitt Rd., 207653

Tel:6299 4321

Opening hours: 8am to 5pm (daily)

5. Wild Honey

You’ve probably heard of this incredibly loved all-day breakfast cafe, and for good reason.

Wild Honey includes breakfast classics from all around the world, playfully naming each dish where it came from.

Go for the Tunisian ($24), a sizzling pan of spicy shakshouka with chorizo sausage and studded with two fried eggs.

Try out the Canadian ($22) with buttermilk pancakes and candied bacon. Or go to Tokyo ($24) with the Okonomiyaki style omelette.

Wild Honey

Address: 333A Orchard Rd., #03-01, Mandarin Gallery, 238897

Tel: 6235 3900

Opening hours: 9am to 9.30pm (Monday to Friday); 8am to 9.30pm (Saturday to Sunday)

6. Habitat Coffee

Try coffee from different regions or classic breakfasts at Habitat Coffee.

Tucked away in Upper Thomson , this cafe remains a coveted favourite. Go for special breakfast dishes like Cajun Prawn Melted Toasties ($16) or the Truffled Scrambled with Salmon ($17).

The popular dish would be Mama’s Banana Pancakes ($15), topped with crushed walnuts and blueberries and cranberry jam. Then, of course, paired with a soothing cup of coffee.

Habitat Coffee

Address: 223 Upper Thomson Rd., 574355

Tel: 8750 5258

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm (Monday to Sunday)

7. Clinton Street Baking Co.

Now, if you’re a massive sweet took in the morning, or just a pancake lover, you must visit Clinton Street Baking Co.

These are the perfect fluffy yet dense and just simply scrumptious pancakes (from $22).

You have the option of blueberries, banana walnut, chocolate, or simply plain drenched in maple syrup and a side of bacon.

Trust us, you don’t want to miss out on this gem!

Clinton Street Baking Co.

Address: 31 Purvis St., 188606

Tel: 9654 6822

Opening hours: 8.30am to 6pm (Monday to Thursday); 8am to 9pm (Friday to Saturday); 8am. to 6pm (Sunday)

8. Craftsmen Specialty Coffee

Yup you guessed, this cafe joint specialises in all things coffee from different regions and can be made by different methods like V-60 and French Press.

To compliment your cup of joe, try their variety of waffles. From S’mores Chocolate ($16) to Fried Chicken Waffle ($22), and even Salted Gula Melaka ($16).

Or, be pleasantly surprised by Moroccan Chicken stew ($19) with a sunny side up, feta cheese and a side salad.

Craftsmen Specialty Coffee

Address: Multiple locations

Tel: See website

Opening hours: See website

9. The Coffee Academics

Want a bang for your buck? Go for the express set ($15) where you can choose from a variety of hefty plates like Avocado on Toast and Bacon & Cheese Burger which comes with coffee or tea.

Plus, you can have it at any time with the all-day breakfast menu!

Don’t miss out on the uniquely flavoured coffee like Jawa ($6.40), a latte with gula Jawa with hints of coconut and pandan, or the Okinawa ($6.40), a cappuccino with Japanese brown cane sugar.

The Coffee Academics

Address: Multiple locations

Tel: See website

Opening hours: See website

10. D’Good Cafe

From Dutch skillet pancakes to Asian-inspired brunch, there is something for everyone at this cozy cafe with all-day breakfast.

A popular dish is the Portobello Eggs Benedict ($14.5), poached eggs comfortably nestled upon portobello mushrooms.

As well as the Egg upon Egg on Toast ($13.5), a signature dish with poached egg, cheese, and sun-dried tomatoes wrapped in an omelette on a thick brioche. Egg-licious!

D’Good Cafe

Address: 273 Holland Ave., #02-01/02, 278992

Tel: 6219 9807

Opening hours: 10am to 10.30pm (daily)

11. Group Therapy Coffee

What makes this casual breakfast spot stand out is their array of unique breakfast offerings with a twist, from their Pumpkin Pancakes ($19) with poached eggs, smoked salmon and tobiko roe, to their Skinny Eggs Ben ($17), which comes with a tortilla and yogurt saffron sauce.

You can be sure to start your morning feeling adventurous.

Group Therapy Coffee

Address: 30 East Coast Rd., #01-01, 428751 / 181 South Bridge Rd., #01-05 + #K1-04, 058743

Tel: 6440 0457 / 6222 2554

Opening hours: 8am to 6pm (daily) / 8am to 5pm (Sunday to Tuesday); 8am to 9pm (Wednesday to Thursday) / 8am to 10pm (Friday to Saturday)

12. Baker & Cook

This super popular bakery and cafe landed winner of Best Brunch in our Best Cafes 2021 list.

From top-quality sourdough (gluten-free options available too), to plant-based goodies like the Impossible Sausage Roll ($19).

Other classic favourites range from Eggs Benedict ($17) and Abo Smash ($22). No wonder this has become a favourite pick for brunch crowds.

Baker & Cook

Address: Multiple locations

Tel: See website

Opening hours: See website

13. Jimmy Monkey

This neighbourhood favourite in Buono Vista serves all-day brunch.

You’ll fine Aussie-inspired breakfasts like Cheesy Vegemite Soldiers ($14) where Vegemite and cheese is melted on buttered toast with two soft boiled eggs.

Not a true Aussie Vegemite lover? Opt for the Meaty Benedict ($20), or go for something sweeter like the Salted Butterscotch Pancakes ($17).

Jimmy Monkey

Address: 9 One-north Gateway, #01-51, One-North Residences, 138643 / 2 Paya Lebar Rd., #01-10, Park Place Residences at PLQ, 409053

Tel: 6777 8470 / 6920 4749

Opening hours: 8am to 6pm (daily)

14. Sarnies

‘Sarnie’s is actually the slang-word for sandwich! Weekday breakfasts are hearty, a perfect start to the work day.

For example, the Steak Wrap ($12.50) and Breakfast of Champions ($16.80), which includes steak or salmon, scrambled eggs, and guacamole.

Fun fact: This cafe cures its own crispy bacon with the perfect fat to meet ratio. Head down for weekend brunch to try the Bacon and Egg on ciabatta ($16.50).

Sarnies

Address: 136 Telok Ayer St., S068601

Tel: 8284 2146

Opening hours: 7.30am to 10.30pm (Monday to Friday); 8.30am to 4pm (Saturday to Sunday)

15. The Whole Kitchen

Want some healthier options? The Whole Kitchen caters to all kinds of diets such as vegan, gluten-free, paleo, keto, and more! Be surprised by how delicious these dishes are, without upsetting the stomach.

Think vegan and gluten-free Banana Toastie ($14) or a wholesome Granola Bowl ($14). Plus, fresh and colourful smoothies from blueberry to cacao!

To be honest, this cafe serves up some of the best breakfast in Singapore that’s not just healthy – it tastes just as good.

The Whole Kitchen

Address: 11 East Coast Rd., #01-16, Odeon Building, 428722

Tel: 8128 3562

Opening hours: 7.30am to 4pm (Monday to Friday); 7.30am to 5.30pm (Saturday to Sunday)

16. Halia

This botanical cafe offers locally-inspired breakfast fusion cuisine, hence the name ‘Halia’ meaning ginger in Malay.

Located in Singapore’s Botanic Garden, you’re surrounded by nature whilst enjoying a colourful array dishes from Chia Seed Porridge ($9) to Smashed Avocado ($13).

Or go Asian-inspired with the Chilli Crab Eggs and the Braised Wagyu “Nasi Lemak” ($22), an all-time favourite.

Halia

Address: 1 Cluny Rd., Ginger Garden, Singapore Botanic Gardens, 259569

Tel: 8444 1148

Opening hours: 9am to 9pm (Monday to Friday); 10am to 9pm (Saturday to Sunday)

17. The Bravery

Good news! This Muslim-owned cafe is Halal-friendly, serving up tantalising brunch food all-day long.

Check out eggy breakfasts like the Big Brekkie ($23) or Steak & Eggs ($23).

Have a big appetite in the morning? Opt for the Teriyaki Beef Rice Bowl ($22), filled with Sirloin, sous vide egg and roasted vegetables.

The casual vibe of The Bravery is the perfect morning hangout spot.

The Bravery

Address: 50 Amoy St., 069876

Tel: 9388 2973

Opening hours: 9am to 5pm (Sunday to Thursday); 9am to 9pm (Friday to Saturday)

18. Free The Robot

Ever been to a robot-themed cafe? You might not heard of this industrial chic cafe right in the CBD, but don’t miss out on the wide variety of brekkie goods.

Go for a light meal with the fresh Acai bowl ($12), or go all out with the Big Brekky ($28), packed with streaky bacon, smoked sausage, scrambled eggs and assorted veggies on toast.

A hidden gem right in the city!

Free The Robot

Address: 118 Telok Ayer St., 068587

Tel: 6438 1836

Opening hours: 9.30am to 8.30pm (daily)

19. Forty Hands Cafe

Early morning risers, Forty Hands Cafe’s for you. This cosy neighbourhood cafe has been the favourite for early bird coffee lovers for nine years and counting.

Go for something sweet and salty like the Banana Bacon French Toast ($20). And who’s to stop you munching on a hefty Cheeseburger ($23)?

Plus, the kitchen is vegan and vegetarian-friendly!

Forty Hands Cafe

Address: 78 Yong Siak St., 163078 / 226 E Coast Rd., 428923

Tel: 6225 8545 / 6877 4860

Opening hours: 7.30am to 8.30pm (daily)

20. Two Bakers

Two Bakers brings French fusion to your breakfast table. This elegant cafe has an ever evolving menu that uses seasonal ingredients to create innovative fusion dishes.

For example, the Chilli Crab French Toast ($18) features miso egg custard, tobiko and siracha mayo.

Or go for an elevated classic with the Truffle Mushroom Omelette ($18). Not to mention, the presentation is simply up to typical French standards, exquisite.

Two Bakers

Address: 88 Horne Rd., 209083 / 9 Teck Chye Terrace, 545720

Tel: 6293 0329 / 6241 6393

Opening hours: 9am to 6pm (Monday to Thursday and Sunday); 10am to 10pm (Friday to Saturday) / 10.30am to 10pm (Tuesday to Friday); 10am to 10pm (Saturday to Sunday)

21. Tiong Bahru Bakery

This island-favourite bakery needs to be on this list – and it just opened a new diner in Funan Mall that offers wholesome and healthy foods!

Check out its Sourdough Waffles (from $10), made with a 159-year old-starter, topped with Thai mango, lemongrass Chantilly and bacon.

Or you can customise these waffles anyway you like! Not to mention the tempting selection of pastries from Green Tea Almond Croissant ($5.20) and Hazelnut Financier ($4.20).

Tiong Bahru Bakery

Address: Multiple locations

Tel: See website

Opening hours: See website

22. Nassim Hill Bakery Bistro Bar

This casual bistro bar serves scrumptious breakfast fare from the early morning.

Not only do they have a variety of freshly baked breads and pastries, their breakfast plates, sweet and savoury, simply satisfy the morning cravings.

You can get the family brunch set ($73.50) which includes Scrambled Eggs, Egg White Souffle, Cheddar Cheese Bacon Waffles, Skillet Eggs, salad, bread rolls and coffee!

Sweet tooths can also enjoy their best seller Brioche Donuts ($14 for a box of 4).

Nassim Hill Bakery Bistro Bar

Address: 56 Tanglin Rd., 247964 / 1 Killiney Rd., Level 2, Killiney Post Office Building, 239518

Tel: 6835 1128 / 8339 5368

Opening hours: 5am to 10pm (Tuesday to Sunday) / 9am to 3pm (Tuesday to Sunday)

23. Merci Marcel

Want breakfast with one of the best Instagram backdrop in Singapore? Say no more with Merci Marcel.

Not only is the French classic interior perfect for a snapshot at any angle, the food is picture perfect and delicious too.

Go for classic French breakfast choices like an assortment of of baked goods ($19) to share, or opt for the Croque Marcel ($23).

Merci Marcel

Address: Multiple locations

Tel: See website

Opening hours: See website

24. Kitchen by Food Rebel

Vegans, vegetarians, gluten-free diners and the like will find solace in Kitchen by Food Rebel.

Check out vegan options like Coconut Oat Pancakes ($17). If you’re a gym junkie, go for the Ultimate Breakfast ($15) with Aussie beef, scrambled eggs, avocado, and veggies.

You’ll be spoilt for choice without the hassle.

Kitchen by Food Rebel

Address: 28 Stanley St., 069737

Tel:6224 7088

Opening hours: 9am to 2:45pm (Monday to Saturday)

25. Grids & Circles

This Japanese inspired breakfast spot will serves devilishly good fusion dishes.

Check out their best-seller, Tamago Sando ($14), where fluffy and rich Tamago eggs are sandwiched between slices of thicktoast spread with pear sauce and kombu mayo.

There are also unique sweet options like the Basil & Strawberry Cream French Toast ($17.) and the Pandan Gula Melaka French Toast ($16).

Keep in mind that the menu is evolving through out the year, bringing you creative innovations with the seasonality of ingredients!

Grids & Circles

Address: 200 South Bridge Rd., 058749

Tel: 6935 3546

Opening hours: 9am to 8pm (daily)

This article was first published in The Finder.