Best credit card promotions (June 2021): Get Apple Watch SE, Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy buds & more

I have to admit, I absolutely love credit card promotions. These days, banks offering the best credit cards in Singapore compete so hard for new customers that they practically rain Apple Watch SEs and Samsung Galaxy earbuds, staycations, hard cash and other freebies on us.

All right, let’s cut to what you’re actually here for… the best credit card promotions in Singapore.

Best credit card promotions in Singapore for new sign-ups

If you’re a new customer to these banks, you’ll qualify for the above freebies. Read on for more details

Citibank credit card promotion 2021: Nintendo Switch Lite OR $350 cash

If you’re new to Citibank credit cards, hurry up and sign up through MoneySmart. You get an Nintendo Switch Lite OR $350 cash via PayNow.

Here are the details:

You must be new to Citibank cards (or cancelled your last one at least a year ago)

Apply through MoneySmart and complete the redemption form we send you by June 7, 2021

Spend at least $200 in eligible transactions within 30 days of card approval

Promotion ends June 7, 2021

These are the eligible cards:

Standard Chartered credit card promotion 2021: Apple AirPods 2nd Gen OR $250 cash

New-to-bank customers can sign up for these Standard Chartered credit cards via us to get a Apple AirPods 2nd Gen OR $250 cash via PayNow.

You must be new to Standard Chartered cards (or cancelled your last one at least a year ago)

Apply through MoneySmart and complete the redemption form we send you by June 15, 2021

Spend at least $200 on eligible transactions within 30 days of card approval

Promotion ends June 15, 2021

Additionally, get a pair of Apple AirPods Pro (worth $379) OR $300 cash via PayNow with a minimum spend of $300.

These are the eligible cards:

Amex credit card promotion: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Earbuds OR $180 cash PLUS Conrad Centennial Singapore Staycation

If you’re new to Amex, here are two credit card promotions you can qualify for.

MoneySmart is giving away a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Earbuds or $180 Cash via PayNow to new applicants for the American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card.

You must be new to Amex cards (or cancelled your last one at least a year ago)

Apply through MoneySmart and complete the redemption form we send you by June 3, 2021

Spend at least $500 on eligible transactions within 30 days of card approval

Promotion ends June 3, 2021

Additionally, spend $3,000 to receive 13,300 Krisflyer Miles and 1-Night Stay in a Deluxe Room at Conrad Centennial Singapore from Amex.

If you’re in the market for other earbuds, the AMEX True Cashback Card offers up to 3 per cent cashback for the first 6 months plus a Samsung Galaxy Live Earbuds (worth $288) from MoneySmart. Here are the details:

You must be new to Amex cards (or cancelled your last one at least a year ago)

Apply through MoneySmart and complete the redemption form we send you by June 3, 2021

Spend at least $500 on eligible transactions within 30 days of card approval

Promotion ends June 3, 2021

There’s so many credit card promotions! Is there a catch?

You can’t blame us for liking free stuff. If your storeroom is so full of free luggage from credit cards that it could double as a Samsonite warehouse, you might be wondering if there’s a catch to all these freebies.

Well, there IS one drawback to signing up for all the credit card promotions: You’ll get disqualified from getting more freebies in the future.

That’s because banks and comparison sites like us usually offer the best giveaways for new sign ups. Usually this is defined as people who either:

Have never ever owned a credit card from that bank, OR

Cancelled their card at least 12 months ago

If you’re thinking of gaming the system by cancelling your card and re-applying, tough luck!

Another thing to note is that some banks are more generous than others. If you’re lucky, you’ll get vouchers or cashback or luggage immediately upon card approval.

However, some banks require you to spend a minimum (say, $1,000 in the first month) AND make you wait a few months before you can even smell the freebie. Be sure to read the T&Cs, and only sign up when you’re confident you can hit the minimum spend.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.