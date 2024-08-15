Daily roundup: Halloween Horror Nights is back with 4 haunted houses and 2 new spine-chilling experiences - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Halloween Horror Nights is back with 4 haunted houses and 2 new spine-chilling experiences, tickets start from $80

Those who love all things scary will have something to look forward to as Universal Studios Singapore (USS)'s Halloween Horror Nights is back for its 12th edition.

This year, there will be 18 nights of terror spanning from Sept 27 to Nov 2... » READ MORE

2. 'Salute your contribution to our hawker culture': Co-owner of Heng Ji Chicken Rice, popular stall with 60-year history, die

Just a year ago, the co-owner of Heng Ji Chicken Rice hawker stall Lim En Ai died.

And now, her partner, Chan Yeow Seng, has died at 81 years old... » READ MORE

3. Sora Ma gives birth to baby boy: 'We're already wrapped around his tiny fingers'

Former Mediacorp actress Sora Ma announced her pregnancy earlier this year, and revealed in May that she would be having a baby boy.

Yesterday (Aug 14), she shared that she has given birth... » READ MORE

4. Outpouring of support during celebratory parade 'touched their hearts', say Singapore's Olympians

Following Team Singapore's celebratory parade on Wednesday (Aug 14), the Olympians expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the support that they received... » READ MORE

