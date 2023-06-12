Daily roundup: Mongabong shares tips for travelling with infant after taking son on first holiday

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Mongabong shares tips for travelling with infant after taking son on first holiday

Travelling with your infant for the very first time can be nerve-racking, not knowing what to expect.

But perhaps you can take some cues from local influencer Mongabong, who recently embarked on her first family vacation... » READ MORE

2. Man spends up to 3 hours every day playing durian claw machine at Toa Payoh, grabs 5 durians in 15 minutes

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

After learning about a durian claw machine installed at a Toa Payoh pasar malam (night market), one fan has been there daily playing for up to three hours at a time... » READ MORE

3. 'All of our hard-earned money': Woman details how an Instagram ad selling $2 dim sum led her bank account to be compromised

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

First, it was a scam involving a man who wanted to purchase otah from Facebook, who after downloading an app, realised his bank account had been compromised.

It seems a variation of this phishing scam has made its way to popular social media site Instagram as well... » READ MORE

4. Taiwanese singer Kerris Tsai reveals Singapore's 'crab prince' was the man she'd wanted to marry

PHOTO: Facebook/Qfcai, LinkedIn/FrancisNg

She's known as Taiwan's "queen of bitter love songs", but perhaps she's simply been drawing from experience.

Kerris Tsai, 56, recently opened up about her love life on popular talkshow Ladies First... » READ MORE

