Dining out on a budget? Here are 14 cheap eats for $3 or less in Singapore

With the rise in cost of living and the nine per cent GST hike, the idea of getting a proper meal at a wallet-friendly price may sound a little far-fetched.

However, this isn't actually the case as there are still stalls out there that offer affordable meals — some for $3 or less.

Here are 14 that we found.

63 Laksa

Located at 20 Ghim Moh Road Market & Food Centre, 63 Laksa specialises in just one dish — fragrant bowls of laksa.

A small bowl here costs just $2.80 and while it's very affordable, the hawkers don't scrimp on ingredients.

Each serving comes laden with thick rice noodles, cockles, sliced fishcake and bean sprouts that are doused in fragrant and spicy coconut gravy.

Address: 20 Ghim Moh Road, #01-20, Ghim Moh Road Market & Food Centre, Singapore 270020

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Sundays, 8am to 3pm, Closed on Mondays

9's Yong Tau Foo

For a long time, 9's Yong Tau Foo at Circuit Road tried to continue selling their yong tau foo for 20 cents per piece, save for fried items.

While they were unable to keep doing so and recently increased prices at the start of the year, their food remains affordable at 10 pieces of yong tau foo for $3.

All their fish balls and fillings are made by hand, and the owners would start work at the factory in the wee hours of the morning.

Address: Block 89, Circuit Road #01-10/11, Singapore 370089

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 5am to 12.30pm, closed on Mondays

Chang Ji Gourmet

Situated at Chinatown Complex Food Centre is Chang Ji Gourmet, which is famous for its wallet-friendly items.

The stall has three menu items — economical bee hoon, economical fried mee and fish & peanut porridge — which cost $1.20 each.

In fact, the food here is so affordable that you can buy two items and still keep the total price below $3!

Address: 335 Smith St, #02-110, Singapore 050335

Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 6.30am to 2pm, Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

Father & Son Carrot Cake

Yes, this hawker stall is indeed run by a father-and-son duo.

After ex-sales agent Walter Tay got involved in a ponzi scheme, he found himself in debt and ended up helping his father at the family's carrot cake stall.

Their Admiralty outlet sells the dish at an affordable $2.80 per plate and you can opt for either black or white carrot cake. If you get the mixed version, it'll cost $4, which is slightly more expensive but still reasonable.

Address: 676 Woodlands Drive 71, #02-18, Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre, Singapore 730676

Opening hours: Friday to Wednesday, 6am to 3pm, closed on Thursdays

Feng Ji Kway Chap

For over a decade, Feng Ji Kway Chap at Jalan Batu Hawker Centre has refused to increase the prices of his food despite feeling the pinch of rising costs.

On the menu is a $2.50 kway chap set which the owner said is for diners who don't eat a lot and wish to save money.

Because of the low price point, the stall tends to have long queues, especially during peak periods.

Address: 4A Jln Batu, #01-20, Singapore 432004

Opening hours: Saturdays to Thursdays, 6.30am to 11am, closed on Fridays

Goldhill Family Restaurant

This humble stall puts the "economy" in economic rice with their extremely pocket-friendly plates of 'cai fan'.

With just $2, you can get either a plate of rice with one meat and one vegetable dish, or a plate of rice with three vegetable dishes.

Because of the low price point, the stall sees snaking queues, especially on weekdays when office workers and residents get lunch.

Address: 6 Hougang Ave 3, #01-78, Singapore 530006

Opening hours: Daily, 8am to 8pm

Kedai Makan Muhajirin

These days, a $1 coin can barely get you a drink.

So, it's hard to believe that it can get you an entire serving of nasi lemak. But that's the case at Kedai Makan Muhajirin.

The Toa Payoh hawker stall is famous for its $1 nasi lemak, which comes with a sizeable mound of rice, egg, peanuts, sambal chilli, cucumber, as well as your choice of either ikan bilis or kuning fish.

Address: 20 Lor 7 Toa Payoh, Singapore 310020

Opening hours: Tuesday to Friday, 6am to 1pm, Saturday and Sunday, 6am to 12pm, closed on Mondays

Li Jie De Dian

Looking for cheap breakfast options around the Ang Mo Kio area? Li Jie De Dian has got you covered.

Their economic bee hoon costs as low as $1.20, while chee cheong fun is $2.50.

Diners can also enjoy a piping hot bowl of minced pork with century egg for $2.80.

Address: 447 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-1673, Singapore 560447

Opening hours: Daily 7.30am to 9.30pm

Siglap Kway Chap

Easties craving for a satisfying plate of kway chap can check out Siglap Kway Chap.

For just $3, diners can get a generous plate of offals and a bowl of thick kway noodles.

According to food blogger Ieatishootipost, the stall is run by Tay Ah Liat, who has been selling the dish for more than five decades.

Address: 727 East Coast Rd, Singapore 459073

Opening hours: Daily, 7am to 8pm

Simon Road Fried Carrot Cake and Satay

The owner of Simon Road Fried Carrot Cake and Satay wants to keep his prices affordable for the elderly residents in the Boon Keng area.

So, a plate of plain black or white carrot cake here costs just $2.

The hawker also sells char kway teow at a wallet-friendly price of $3.

Address: Bendemeer Rd, #1-28, Singapore 330028

Opening hours: Daily, 7.30am to 11am, 3pm to 8pm

S.P Villas

S.P Villas is located at Tekka Centre and sells a variety of vegetarian options.

Their masala thosai costs just $2.50, or you can get two plain thosais for $3.

If you want ingredients in your thosai, you can get the egg thosai or egg tomato thosai for $3.

Address: Tekka Centre, 665 Buffalo Road, Singapore 210665

Opening hours: Daily, 9am to 8pm

Woo Ji Cooked Food

Tucked away in Chinatown Complex Food Centre is Woo Ji Cooked Food, which specialises in just two dishes: Laksa and prawn noodles.

The starting price of a bowl of either is $2. If you're feeling more peckish, an upsized serving costs just $3.

The portion sizes are pretty substantial too. A bowl of prawn mee comes with sliced pork, fishcakes and prawns with noodles.

The laksa is loaded with fried beancurd and dumplings.

Address: 35 Smith Street, #02-056, Singapore 050335

Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 6am to 9.15am, Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

Yuan Ji Fishball Noodle

Located at Tiong Bahru Market, the stall specialises in noodle dishes.

While they're more known for their fishball noodles, they also sell mushroom minced-meat noodles for just $3 a bowl.

The minced-meat noodles also have the "lower in calories" sticker, making it a healthier option.

Address: 30 Seng Poh Road, #02-72, Singapore 168898

Opening hours: Friday to Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, 5.30am to 1.30pm, closed on Mondays and Thursdays

Zheng You Mi Steam Rice Kitchen

While the owner of Zheng You Mi Steam Rice Kitchen mainly sells Chinese soup and rice dishes, she also has a budget-friendly option — Ipoh curry noodles.

This costs just $2 and features just noodles — either yellow mee, thin bee hoon, or a mix — and beansprouts doused in curry gravy.

The hawker does this so the elderly folk in Toa Payoh can have an economical option.

Address: 206 Toa Payoh N, #01-1197, Singapore 310206

Opening hours: Daily, 7am to 8pm

