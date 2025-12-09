Christmas magic: 8 events to enjoy with family and friends this festive season

The fir trees are up, the streets are glowing with bright lights, and Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas is playing in almost every shop you step into.

That's right, Christmas is just around the corner, and everyone is winding down and enjoying the year-end holidays.

If you're looking to soak in the festivities with your loved ones, here are eight events in Singapore to add to your calendar.

A Universal Christmas @ Universal Studios Singapore

Theme park enthusiasts can celebrate the holidays with their favourite characters at Universal Studios Singapore (USS) with A Universal Christmas, which runs till Jan 4, 2026.

Just for the occasion, USS has extended its opening hours. From now till Dec 14, the park will be open from 10am to 8pm daily. From Dec 15 to Dec 31, the park will operate from 10am to 9pm daily.

Guests can look forward to Santa's Rockmas, a new show at the New York Zone featuring Saint Nicholas, his Rockstars team, Shrek, the Madagascar Penguins, and Sesame Street friends. Guests will help the crew power up Santa's Charge-O-Meter, which culminates in a magical snowfall at night. Over at Mel's Diner, the Universal Singers will be belting out nostalgic holiday tunes.

The DreamWorks Animation Holiday Spectacular returns to the Far Far Away Castle as well for another showcase of all-time favourite films such as Shrek, Trolls, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda and How to Train Your Dragon. Do note that the projection-mapping show only takes place in the evening.

This will also be the new Minion Land's first Christmas and guests can celebrate the occasion with Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, Agnes, and of course, the Minions.

Don't leave without catching the fireworks show that will illuminate the skies above Lake Hollywood on select nights.

Dates: Now till Jan 4, 2026

Opening hours: Now till Dec 14, 10am to 8pm daily, Dec 15 to Dec 31, 10am to 9pm daily

Big Furry Festival @ Holland Village

Want to celebrate the festive season with your fur kids? You can do so at the inaugural Big Furry Festival at Holland Village.

The event, which will be held from Dec 18 to 21, stretches from Lorong Mambong to One Holland Village and Chip Bee Gardens.

It is designed as a neighbourhood Christmas block party for pets and their humans. Visitors can look forward to a range of activities such as Holland V Exploration Race, movie nights on One Holland Village's rooftop and even a pet runway.

There will also be a Christmas Marketplace featuring a curation of local makers and pet brands.

Those wanting to give their pre-loved pet items a second life can do so at The Great Christmas Exchange, where they can either swap or donate them.

Dates: Dec 18 to 21

Opening hours: Daily, 9am to 9pm

Catch the Holiday Magic @ Suntec City

Trainers, ready your Pokeballs because Suntec City's Tower 1 and 2 atriums have been transformed into a Pokemon wonderland from now till Dec 28 for the Catch the Holiday Magic event.

Every weekend, there will be a rotating line-up of Pokemon such as Pikachu, Eevee, Snorlax, Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly that fans can snap pictures with at the Dance Patio. Pikachu and friends will also light up the stage with performances on select days.

Besides the dance parade, visitors can snap photos with inflatable installations of Tepig, Chikorita, Totodile and Pokeballs.

There is the Holiday Cabin too, where groups of up to 15 players can put their trainer observation skills to the test and uncover Pokemon such as Pikachu, Snorlax and Eevee.

This season, The Pokemon Company also unveiled the New Trainer Journey, an initiative designed to welcome beginners into the world of the Pokemon Trading Card Game. New players can collect physical tickets from the Pokemon Trading Card Zone, and get assigned a same-day timeslot for their training session. Upon completing the 30-minute session, each participant will receive a starter kit to kick off their adventures. The kit comprises a deck case, deck shield, a demo deck with 30 cards, a playmat flyer, and a voucher.

The Pokemon Trading Card Zone also doubles as a space for community play, where seasoned trainers can gather for casual matches with a lead-up to the two-day Master Ball League at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Dates: Now till Dec 28

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 9pm

Christmas Wonderland @ Gardens by the Bay

The iconic Christmas Wonderland is back for its 12th edition at Gardens by the Bay.

This year's event is its largest edition, featuring more than 40 attractions and 140 hours of entertainment that span the 30,000 sqm fairground.



For the first time ever, a Flying Santa will soar above The Meadow.

Visitors can also snap photos with Asia's biggest Christmas Pyramid and the 20-metre-tall Spalliera, be dazzled by new light displays, play carnival games and rides as well as enjoy the daily "snowfall" at the Supertrees.

Additionally, there are mascot appearances, flash mobs, and local singer-songwriters throughout the fairground.

Santa himself can also be found at his stable at Reindeer Town, so prepare your Christmas wish lists!

Dates: Now till Jan 1, 2026

Opening hours: 6.30pm to 11pm

Christmas Train Show @ Gardens by the Bay

Also at Gardens by the Bay this festive season is the Christmas Train Show, which is back for its second run.

In celebration of SG60, there is an all-new trail featuring a custom-made, little G scale SMRT train chugging past miniature local icons such as heritage shophouses, the Dragon Playground and the Merlion.

There will also be a variety of trains travelling along 145m of tracks laid in the centre of Flower Dome.

In the spirit of America's holiday train shows and in collaboration with the US Embassy, New York Botanical Garden and US Botanic Garden, trains will also travel past American attractions such as the Statue of Liberty, Grand Central Terminal, and the Golden Gate Bridge.

The trains will even travel to Europe this year, specifically Denmark. In collaboration with the Royal Danish Embassy, there will be a towering four-metre-tall Lego Christmas tree, a small-scale wintry Nyhavn harbour, and a classic black-and-red locomotive reminiscent of old-world train journeys.

Dates: Now till Jan 4, 2026

Opening hours: Daily, 9am to 9pm

Festive Wild-erland @ Mandai Wildlife Reserve

This season, Mandai Wildlife Reserve is celebrating Christmas with Festive Wild-erland, running from now till Jan 4, 2026.

At Mandai Wildlife West, admire the dazzling eight-metre-tall Tree of Life, the park's first wildlife-themed Christmas tree, adorned with ornaments representing threatened species such as the Negros bleeding-heart pigeon, Philippine spotted deer and Sunda pangolin.

Keepers will also present festive-themed enrichments — wrapped holiday treats, Christmas tree with carrot 'baubles', and Christmas wreaths — to animals such as Malayan sun bears, axis deer, tortoises and Malayan tigers.

Over at Rainforest Wild Asia, the Cavern has transformed into a magical dreamscape with snowfall and aurora lights. Guests can join Santa's Adventure Quest to find Christmas tokens along the Forest Treks.

At Bird Paradise, visitors can snap photos of the penguin residents surrounded by snowflake projections when they dive to the lower level of Ocean Network Express Penguin Cove. Children can also join the Penguins Christmas Party Quest to locate festive tokens and redeem a special prize.

During the Christmas edition of Bird Paradise's Wings of the World show, feathered friends will deliver Santa's mail and gifts. Guests can also snag some seasonal treats such as Christmas mini log cake, chocolate walnut bread house, and Christmas Stollen from Bird Bakery and Penguin Cove Cafe from now till Dec 25.

In an exclusive collaboration with Disney, Singapore Zoo guests can step into a world inspired by Zootopia 2, where they can help Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde solve a mystery and earn a themed certificate and badge.

Beyond the trail, children can cruise through the Zootopia Marsh Market on swing cars and enjoy meet-and-greet sessions with characters on Dec 25 and 28.

Dates: Now till Jan 4, 2026

Magic of Adventure @ Changi Airport

This holiday season, Changi Airport has been transformed into a magical world where Captain Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and their friends from the Disney Adventure cruise take centre stage.

All terminals feature Disney-themed decor, but most of the action happens at Terminal 3. Its highlight is the 6.5-metre installation modelled after the ship's bow, surrounded by storybook-style photo spots inspired by the ship's themed areas such as Disney Imagination Garden and Town Square.

To add to the festive magic, there will be daily snow shows at Terminal 3's departure hall.

Visitors can also meet and snap photos with Disney Cruise Line mascots. Meet-and-greet passes are complimentary and issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

At Basement 2 of Terminal 3, visitors can check out the multi-sensory underwater world inspired by Disney Adventure's Disney Discovery Reef.

Across the other terminals, guests can spot topiaries of beloved characters. Terminal 1 features a Big Hero Six display inspired by Disney Adventure's San Fransokyo Street, where guests can look out for the cuddly and friendly Baymax.

Over at Jewel, snap pictures with the gorgeous 16-metre-tall Disney Cruise Line Festive Tree of Adventure, which frames the entryway of the Forest Valley. At night, enjoy Jewel's Rain Vortex's new Light and Music Showcase, The Magic of Adventure.

Dates: Now till Jan 4, 2026

Mofusand Holidays @ Capitaland Malls

If you were one of the Mofusand fans who queued for the KFC and Starbucks drop, you should check out one (or a few) Capitaland malls this Christmas.

17 malls and several workspaces are featuring three festive Mofusand themes. A supersized eight-metre Mofusand inflatable will also be available at Capital Tower and Plaza Singapura for visitors to snap photos with.

The Fruit Meow theme, where the cats don playful fruit costumes such as bananas, strawberries and watermelons, will appear at Aperia Mall, Bugis+, Lot One, Sengkang Grand Mall, and Tampines Mall.

Meanwhile, the Board Shark theme, where the cats cosplay in shark costumes, can be found at Bedok Mall, Bukit Panjang Plaza, CQ @ Clarke Quay, IMM, and Kallang Wave Mall.

The third theme, Coffee and Donuts, can be enjoyed at Funan, Junction 8, Plaza Singapura, SingPost Centre, and Westgate. Here, shoppers can look out for Mofusand cats snuggled in giant donuts or in coffee cups.

Bugis Junction is the only mall that features all three themes in one immersive set-up.

There will also be Mofusand mascot appearances. To be eligible for the meet-and-greet, key in the reward code <MEETMOFU> on the CapitaStar app to redeem a meet-and-greet photo pass e-voucher.

Dates: Now till Dec 31

