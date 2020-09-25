Five Guys to open 2nd Singapore outlet at Nex next year

Last year, Five Guys opened its first Singapore outlet at Plaza Singapura, selling over 1,000 burgers on opening day.

According to a press release by the Zouk Group, which brought in the famed American burger chain to Singapore, a second outlet is set to open at NEX in "early 2021".

The menu is no different from the Plaza Singapura outlet, with four basic burgers, fries and milkshakes for sale, along with customisable toppings. The burgers are also sold a la carte, priced at over $10 each.

If you're wondering if it's worth the hype, we did a taste test for you last year and can honestly say that the milkshakes and fries do live up to its name. However, you might want to share them with a friend due to the large portions.

While this coronavirus pandemic has seen many F&B businesses being shut down, the Zouk Group's CEO, Andrew Li, remains optimistic.

"Even though 2020 has been a challenging year, especially for the F&B industry, we are very grateful for the support that Singaporeans have shown us over the past few months. We want to bring Five Guys even closer to Singaporeans, and the outlet at Nex will allow us to bring the cult-favourite burger to the heartland."

There are also plans for Five Guys' first Malaysian outlet to open at Genting Highlands soon.

