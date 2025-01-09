Heading to the Singapore Motorshow this weekend? Here are the cars you should check out

The 2025 Singapore Motorshow is happening this weekend, and if you're thinking about heading down to Suntec Convention Centre to take a look, here's a quick lowdown on the new cars that are worth checking out.

Much of the attention at this year's show has been focused on Chinese car brands, which have made rapid inroads into our market in recent times.

Indeed, there are no fewer than four new Chinese brands making their local debut at the show, adding on to the several that have already gone on sale over the past year.

But the traditional European, Japanese and Korean brands aren't laying low either.

Audi and BMW are using the show to preview what would be a busy year ahead for them, while the likes of Mazda and Kia are also showcasing breakthrough new models for their brands at the show.

Here are some of the main highlights, categorised between the Chinese brands and the best of the rest.

Chinese car brands

The first brand that you'll probably encounter at the show would be Neta, as their 'stand' is not within the main convention hall itself.

Rather, they are located at the level 1 atrium within the mall, outside of Uniqlo and H&M.

Neta will be showcasing their Aya and X, which are competitively priced electric crossovers that are meant to rival offerings from BYD.

Both are Cat A models, with the Aya priced at $148,888 with COE to compete with the BYD Dolphin; and the X retailing for $166,888 with COE, making it a competitor to the BYD Atto 3.

As you head up the escalators towards the main exhibition hall, you'll notice a group of Chinese car brands located at level 3.

Deepal is another new player in the scene, and they will be previewing their S07 electric crossover at a dedicated area near the ticketing booth.

The S07 features a sleek design and an impressive range of 475km on a full charge, and is set to go on sale later in January.

Deepal is represented by Premium Automobiles, which is also the authorised distributor for Xpeng and Zeekr in Singapore.

Both brands will have new cars on their stand as well, located at level 3 just past the ticketing area.

Xpeng is previewing their futuristic-looking X9 MPV, which stands out from the crowd amongst its rivals with its sleek and aerodynamic design.

The interior is also a major highlight, as it features a massive 21.4-inch infotainment screen for rear passengers to enjoy their entertainment on the go.

Zeekr, meanwhile, will showcase their 7X premium family SUV, which has a claimed EV range of an impressive 780km and is slated to be launched in Singapore in the third quarter of this year.

Right beside them is the booth of Vertex Automobile, which represents Omoda and Jaecoo in Singapore.

The latter brand will have two of its rugged SUVs on show, namely the J6 and J7, priced at $204,888 and $236,888 with COE respectively.

The former is a boxy-looking all-electric SUV that evokes images of the Land Rover Defender, while the latter is an upmarket plug-in hybrid SUV that is claimed to be able to travel up to 1,200km on a full tank.

Step inside the main hall at level 4 and you'll be instantly greeted by BYD's stand, which is the biggest among all the exhibitors.

The main highlight from BYD is the new Sealion 7 crossover, which apparently have been generating great interest from potential buyers even before its official launch at the show.

Part of it could be down to its competitive pricing, with the base Premium model starting at $209,888 despite being a Cat B model.

The Performance model meanwhile, with a staggering 390kW/522hp, is priced at $234,888 with COE.

But the car that will probably grab the most attention will be the Yangwang U9, an all-singing and dancing electric supercar. The U9 is only here for a special preview at the show, with no confirmation as to its availability for Singapore yet.

Towards the back of the hall, you'll find a couple more Chinese brands on show.

MG will be debuting its all-new HS SUV, which features a sleek new design and 1.5-litre turbocharged engine that develops 167hp.

The car has a starting price of $225,888 with COE, but MG is offering special promotions exclusive to the Motorshow period.

MG's official distributor, Eurokars EV, will also be announcing the launch of a new premium electric brand IM, with two models on display.

They are the IM5 sedan and IM6 SUV, which are supposedly aimed at rivalling the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y respectively and are slated to be officially launched here later this year.

Finally, Ora will be officially launching its second car to go on sale here—the 07, a sleek electric sedan that will compete against the likes of the BYD Seal and Hyundai Ioniq 6.

Despite having only a Cat B variant for now, the 07 features an extremely competitive starting price of $208,999 with COE.

The best of the rest

As for the non-Chinese brands, there will be a number of new models at the show that are worth checking out as well.

BMW will have their new X3 SUV, which we got a preview of back in December, and is available in three trims, with prices starting from $335,888 with COE for the X3 20 xDrive.

The brand will also have on show the facelifted 1 Series hatchback in 116 M Sport guise, featuring a Cat A-friendly engine and a starting price of $217,888 with COE.

Meanwhile, sister brand Mini will also be previewing their new Convertible, which will go on sale here later this year.

Over at Audi, their main highlight will be the Q6 e-tron electric SUV, which features a range of 625km on a full charge, and a Motorshow-exclusive price of $389,999 with COE.

The brand will also be showcasing their facelifted A3 Sedan and Sportback models, which have Cat A-eligible 1.5-litre engines, and a starting price of $189,999 with COE.

Mazda will be officially launching their CX-80 plug-in hybrid SUV, a car that was also previewed late last year.

The CX-80 is Mazda's first plug-in hybrid to go on sale in Singapore, and is a full-seven-seater SUV that is targeted at families looking for a premium experience.

Kia will be debuting their EV5 electric SUV in Singapore at the show, a car that they hope will accelerate their electrification efforts here.

AsiaOne got an early look at the car in Taiwan last November, and official distributor Cycle & Carriage Kia says that the EV5 will have a Cat A-eligible powertrain when it goes on sale here later this year.

Smart is previewing their rugged #5 electric SUV, which has a claimed range of 740km on a full charge.

The #5 is Smart's largest vehicle to date and is scheduled to be launched here in the second half of this year.

Finally, Honda is launching their updated Accord, which has been given an extensive facelift with a new 2.0-litre hybrid drivetrain and is priced at $303,999 inclusive of COE.

[[nid:713034]]

benjamin.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.