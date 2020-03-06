I try a rubber band hack to seal up gaps found on ill-fitting masks and I won't recommend it

We may be out of the circuit breaker and into phase one of reopening Singapore, but some things haven't quite changed yet, such as the mandatory wearing of a mask whenever you head out of the home.

As surgical masks and government-issued masks are one-size-fits-all, some of us may run into issues like having gaps at the side of the mask, rendering the masks less effective as respiratory fluids may still enter through the gaps and open the way for infections.

Some hacks that have been shared so far to make a mask fit better include tweaking the earloops with a shoelace and using wire ties to secure the gap at the nose bridge and making knots on the earloops.

The latest nifty hack for ill-fitting masks to hit the Internet is from former Apple mechanical engineer, Sabrina Paseman and all you need are just a bunch of rubber bands.

Together with ex-Apple marketer Megan Duong, she created the Fix The Mask project to address the severe shortage of N95 masks in the US that has resulted in healthcare workers wearing loose-fitting surgical masks and more prone to potential infection.

In Singapore, experts have said that the N95 masks are not recommended for the general public, and should mainly be used by medical staff only. But since this rubber band hack offers better protection, I decided why not give it a go and keep myself more protected.

The rubberband version is actually the first iteration of Fix The Mask and it uses just three rubber bands to ensure a tighter fit that seals up the air gaps around the nose and mouth, not allowing for any air leakage.

The duo has since created a version two of the harness design that is available for free on Fix The Mask website, but it requires you to cut out rubber sheets to secure the mask.



As I don't have rubber sheets at home, the three rubber band method will have to suffice and I try it out on both a surgical mask and the government-issued reusable cloth mask.

As the surgical mask I have at home currently is only one-ply, my assessment will be based on how tightly it seals off the gaps in the mask, and if it'll work on cloth masks too.

Surgical mask test

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Goh

String the rubber bands together to form a chain, so that all three rubber bands are connected. The two rubber bands at the sides are used to hook on the ear, while the middle rubber band will go above the mask.

Once the rubber bands are in place, adjust the knots to fit the mask properly, making sure they sit within the mask to secure any gaps that the mask may have.

via GIPHY

Do a quick seal check to see if there are any gaps by placing your hand on the respirator and exhaling sharply into the mask.

Paseman said: "If you feel any leakage, there is not a proper seal. If air leaks around the nose, readjust the nose piece."

Continue to readjust the rubber bands on areas that have air leaks until there is a secure seal.

Government-issued reusable cloth mask test

PHOTO: AsiaOne/Melissa Goh

I tried the hack on the government-issued cloth mask that was first distributed to see if it'll work, but immediately, there are obvious problems as the cloth mask naturally has a slight gap at the nose bridge.

The rubber bands also did not have the same effect on the cloth masks. Where it held the surgical mask tight, on the cloth mask, it felt like the rubber bands were slipping down the nose bridge as there was no support to hold it in place, probably because the cloth material is smoother than the surgical mask.

Likewise, I did a seal check, and the rubber bands snapped out of place after a few sharp breaths.

via GIPHY

My verdict:

For the surgical masks, the rubber bands created a tighter fit and the gaps at the side were completely sealed off.

However, after wearing the rubber band mask harness with the surgical mask for a few minutes, I started feeling slight discomfort on my ears. People who are wearing glasses may also feel additional pressure on the ears.

Wearing it for long periods of time may also cause lines to be imprinted on your face from the rubber bands pressing on the skin.

Don't bother using the rubber band harness on the government-issued reusable cloth masks either as you'll be consistently adjusting the rubber bands making sure it's in place.

The readjustments and touching of the mask may also cause it to be exposed to germs and virus that are picked up by your hands.

While the rubber band mask hack may be easy to do and is effective in closing up the gaps in the masks, given the many issues I faced when applying them on the two different masks, I wouldn't recommend it. There are other more comfortable ways to make a mask fit snuggly on your face.

Watch the video to see how it's done:

ALSO READ: How to wear a disposable face mask the right way and make it fit better

melissagoh@asiaone.com