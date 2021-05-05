Mother's Day 2021: 12 best gift ideas based on mum's star sign

Whether she’s a Virgo or an Aries mum, show her just how much she means to you this Mother’s Day with a gift that’s aligned with the stars.

What to get for the lady who has everything? We have no clue. So we looked to the stars to give us an idea on what each mum might like based on her birthdate. We hope this list serves as inspiration on how to make your mama smile this Mother’s Day!

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Not everything is a competition but if it were, she’d wanna win.

PHOTO: Lululemon

Gift: Lululemon’s All Aligned Midi Dress from HKD$1180 (S$203.31) and Stretch High-Rise Jogger from HKD$880.

If your mum had a soundtrack, it’d probably be My Way by Frank Sinatra. Fearless in the face of conflict and also painfully honest, your mum’s natural alpha abilities inspire everyone around her towards perfection — both at work and play.

She’s also freakishly strong and athletic. This is why we think she’ll adore Lululemon’s Mother’s Day collection of athleisure wear that she can take from any business meeting to the gym.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Comfort is key.

PHOTO: Anthropologie’s

Gift: Anthropologie’s Artful Geo Mug from $21 and Zahara Vase $61.

She’s the embodiment of stability – your calm in the midst of life’s crazy storms. No matter how busy she is, you can always depend on mum for logical advice and practical help.

She adores routine and her home is her fortress. Thus, it’s always almost immaculately designed with comfort in mind. So we thought, what better gift to give than beautifully crafted homeware from Anthropologie?

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Matchmaker of friends and teller of jokes — she’s great at being around people and even better at reading them.

PHOTO: Gentle Monster

Gift: Gentle Monster’s Solo round frame sunglasses from $352 and Frida oversized frame sunglasses $381.

Intelligent and quick-witted, your mum can be the life of the party. Yet she’s also sensitive, perceptive and analytical, making her a great listening ear as well.

Unfortunately (or fortunately) for you, nothing goes past mum — she can see right through your bluff. So why not get her a chic pair of sunnies from Gentle Monster so she can read the room in style?

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Mum or friend? She’s both.

PHOTO: Apple

Gift: Apple’s AirPods Pro from $379 and Sony’s WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones $219.

Full of warmth and love, your mum is genuine and compassionate to everyone around her. While it may take others a while to break down her walls, you, on the other hand, get to experience that valuable ride-or-die relationship that is both deep and meaningful.

However, because of her empathetic nature and need to care for others, she may tend to take on everyone else’s feelings. Relieve your mom of all that noise and baggage with a pair of noise-cancelling earphones.

Leo (July 23 – Aug 22)

If she’s in a crowd, she stands out.

PHOTO: shopbop

Gift: MM6 Maison Margiela’s Classic Net Triangle Tote from $240 and MANU Atelier’s Knee High Multipanel XX Duck Boots from $219. Both are from shopbop.

“I tell my mummy then you’d know!” Remember saying that as a kid? Tiger mum takes on a dazzling new shift when it comes to Leo mothers. Protective and loyal, yet incredibly creative, your mum’s boldness and charisma push you to reach for the stars.

Even when she doesn’t try, she’s usually the centre of attention — but don’t worry, she can handle it. The perfect gift for any Leo mum? Statement anything.

Virgo (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

She’s a firm believer that a little organisation goes a long way.

PHOTO: Anthropologie’s

Gift: Anthropologie’s Luciana Rattan Utensil Caddy from $84 and Teigen Jewelry Stand from $141.

Your mom knows where everything is — even if the house is in a mess, it’d be an organised mess. She is a perfectionist with a knack for details, and you can always count on her to come up with a million solutions for every problem you bring to her.

She believes that everything has its time and place. While she probably has her own planner by now, there are a ton of other cute organisational accessories on the market that might bring her joy!

Libra (Sept 23 – Oct 22)

With grace and charm, she’s the hostess with the mostest.

PHOTO: Anthropologie’s

Gift: Anthropologie’s Agate Cheese Board from $113 and Herbiflora Cheese Knives, Set of three from $52.

You’re no stranger to a crowded home. Birthday parties, mahjong nights, potluck dinners — you’ve seen it all. Strategic yet adaptive and spontaneous, your mum’s a chameleon when it comes to life.

Still, it’s thanks to her proclivity towards festive gatherings that you too have grown up around enough people to understand the value of empathy. Help your mum charm the socks off the guests at her next dinner party with some gorgeous tableware.

Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21)

She’s that cool mom.

PHOTO: ALLSAINTS

Gift: ALLSAINTS Balfern Leather Biker Jacket from $650 and DEADWOOD Frankie recycled leather jacket from US$403 (S$538.18).

Intentional and measured, your mum’s determination and sheer passion enables her to conquer any goal she sets for herself. She knows which buttons to push which makes her great at getting the truth out (it’s probably that penetrating gaze).

She may be hard to get to know, even as her kid, but one thing’s for sure. Her devotion was never in question!

Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21)

She’s a fearless adventurer.

PHOTO: Camper's Corner

Gift: Camper’s Corner 7mesh Rebellion Jacket from $515 and Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite from $200.

Your mum’s all about self-improvement, principles and exploration. Open-minded and friendly, there’s never a dull moment with her! She encourages you to question everything and pushes you (and herself) to pursue new experiences because… knowledge is wealth.

Perhaps the best gift is one that allows her freedom — whether in her mind or on the road.

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

That ‘can-do’ spirit.

PHOTO: Lazada

Gift: Lazada Fitbit Charge 4 from $218 and Apple's Gold Stainless Steel Case with Milanese Loop from $1159.

She values pragmatism and exactness. Made for power, your mum cruises up the career ladder effortlessly because of her love for discipline and responsibility.

It also helps that she’s a workaholic at heart and she runs on a tight ship, on a tight schedule. She’s a great role model that’s incredibly independent and self-sufficient.

Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18)

She loves a good conspiracy theory.

PHOTO: Asmodee

Gift: Mysterium from $91 and Wingspan from $68.

Inventor, entrepreneur and trivia-night queen — Aquarius mums love colouring outside the lines. They are inquisitive and a little rebellious. They value uniqueness and unpopular opinions and almost always choose rationality over tradition. Game night’s her thing.

Pisces (Feb 19 – March 20)

She’s a romantic old soul.

PHOTO: Koeppel Design

Gift: 6 Panel A-Z Horizontal Record Divider Set from $248, Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong collaboration vinyl from $39, and Audio-Technica LPW40WN Turntable from $458.

The only thing she hates are labels and boxes. An embodiment of the bohemian lifestyle, she loves all things flowy (dresses included). Dreamy and imaginative, she might seem to be in a world of her own sometimes. However, she’s always ready to lend an empathic ear or an affectionate hug.

This article was first published in YouTrip.