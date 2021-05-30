Singapore best food delivery services (2021): Deliveroo, GrabFood, Foodpanda & more - which is the cheapest?

We compare the best food delivery services like Deliveroo, GrabFood, foodpanda, and new players like airasia food, Bungkus, Chope On Delivery, Grain, WhyQ and more, so you can enjoy the best food at the comforts of your home.

If you’ve met your nearby caifan auntie’s entire family, or know the ban mian uncle on a first name basis — it’s probably time to explore some other food options. But hey, we get it.

With the overwhelming number of options screaming for your Tupperware and cents, you’re almost tempted to throw in the towel and have mee soto for the fifth time this week. Lucky for you, we’ve put together a master list of food delivery services where we compare the nitty-gritty details, so you can get the most munch out of every buck.

Singapore food delivery services at a glance

Food Delivery Services Delivery Charges Minimum Order Delivery Hours Delivers Islandwide? airasia food Wide selection of free delivery options, otherwise it’s a $2.99 flat fee for most – Depends on merchant Unless the merchant offers islandwide delivery, it’s zone only! Bungkus Calculated based on distance $7 9.30am – 9.30pm Yes Chope On Delivery Calculated based on distance Depends on merchant Depends on merchant Yes Deliveroo $3 flat fee $5 12.00pm – 11.00pm Yes foodpanda Calculated based on distance Depends on merchant (for orders less than this, a small order fee will be charged) Depends on merchant Yes GrabFood Calculated based on distance Depends on merchant (for orders less than this, a small order fee will be charged) Depends on merchant Unless the merchant offers islandwide delivery, it’s zone only! Grain $5 based on a 5km delivery distance. $10 Lunch (11am – 1.30pm)



Dinner (6.00pm – 8.00pm) Yes Pickupp Calculated based on distance – Depends on merchant Yes The Loco Group $12 flat fee.



Get free delivery for orders above $100, or if you live within 1km of their restaurants. – 11.30am – 9.00pm Yes Where Got Food? Depends on merchant Depends on merchant Depends on merchant Yes WhyQ Varies from $1.50 per dish for most, and $2.99 flat fee for others

(use code FDPICKS for free delivery above $35 for select stores). – Depends on merchant Yes

airasia food

PHOTO: airasia

True to its mission of making experiences affordable for all, the budget airline made sure their food delivery wing was no different. Arriving in Singapore at the start of March after the aviation sector took a bad hit, airasia food made sure to get a head start on its competitors by charging restaurants a lower commission — this helped ensure customers paid less too.

While they may be known for their budget airline, you’ll be glad to know that they spared no expense getting our favourite dinner and supper spots onboard — think Swee Choon, No Signboard Seafood, Pizza Express and more!

airasia Delivery Fees: $2.99

airasia Small Order Fee: –

airasia Minimum Order: –

airasia Delivery Hours: Depends on merchant

Delivers Islandwide: Zone only

airasia food is available on Desktop, Google Play and on the App Store. Order now.

Bungkus

PHOTO: Bungkus

Meaning takeaway in Malay, Bungkus delivers Halal-certified food, or nosh from 100 per cent Muslim-owned stores, from all over the island to wherever you are.

Popular merchants include the beloved Zam Zam, Haig Road’s famed putu piring store and of course Azmi Restaurant with their affordable but delicious chapati and sides!

Bungkus Delivery Charges: Calculated based on distance

Bungkus Small Order Fee: –

Bungkus Minimum Order: $7

Bungkus Delivery Hours: 9.30am – 9.30pm

Delivers Islandwide: Yes

Bungkus is available on Desktop, Google Play and on the App Store. Order now.

Chope On Delivery

PHOTO: Chope On Delivery

Perfect for special occasions or even just a regular Monday when you feel like treating yourself, Chope On Delivery’s got all your favourite restaurants packing their delicious high-end dishes into boxes just for you.

Think nourishing Israeli grub from Miznon, beautifully plated creations from Cheek Bistro and luxurious curries from Tiffin Room — all from the comfort of your home.

Chope On Delivery Charges: Calculated based on distance

Chope On Small Order Fee: Depends on merchant

Chope On Minimum Order: Depends on merchant

Chope On Delivery Hours: Depends on merchant

Delivers Islandwide: Yes

Chope On Delivery is available on Desktop, Google Play and on the App Store. Order now.

ALSO READ: Late-night food delivery in Singapore to beat supper cravings past 10pm

Deliveroo

PHOTO: Deliveroo

The beauty of bigger delivery services such as Deliveroo is that they have been in the game for a while now.

Thus, they know what the people want — there are very specific categories to make things easier for you (re: comfort food), features for popular merchants (just in case you need suggestions), and just an overall easy-to-use user experience.

Brownie points for their group-ordering function that allows everyone in your household to add items to the same cart!

Deliveroo Delivery Charges: $3 flat fee

Deliveroo Small Order Fee: $5

Deliveroo Minimum Order: $7

Deliveroo Delivery Hours: 12.00pm – 11.00pm

Delivers Islandwide: Yes

Deliveroo is available on Desktop, Google Play and on the App Store. Order now.

foodpanda

PHOTO: foodpanda

Down-to-earth and fun, foodpanda is simply there to feed you wherever, whenever. And its 24-hour food delivery services are proof of just that! Offering both delivery and pick-up for your convenience, the platform also hosts merchants of various kinds and price-points.

From Gong Cha to Dominos, Boon Tong Kee, and even Hans Im Glück — there’s really something for everyone.

foodpanda Delivery Charges: Calculated based on distance

foodpanda Small Order Fee: Depends on merchant

foodpanda Minimum Order: Depends on merchant

Delivery Hours: Depends on merchant

Delivers Islandwide: Yes

foodpanda is available on Desktop, Google Play and on the App Store. Order now.

GrabFood

PHOTO: GrabFood

They started as a local rideshare option bent on providing trustworthy and convenient transport for the busy, inconvenienced and just-plain-lazy (me). However, Grab quickly became more than an alarm-snoozing staple.

They expanded to provide express deliveries, groceries, and of course food delivery services. The best part? They gamified their system with points so you can earn some with every ride or purchase and redeem rewards with whatever you accumulate.

GrabFood Delivery Charges: Calculated based on distance

GrabFood Small Order Fee: Depends on merchant

GrabFood Minimum Order: Depends on merchant

Delivery Hours: Depends on merchant

Delivers Islandwide: Zone only

GrabFood is available on Desktop, Google Play and on the App Store. Order now.

Grain

PHOTO: Grain

Focused on bringing healthy meals to every household, Grain removes that guilty pang you get every time you drop another McSpicy into your cart — whilst maintaining the satisfaction with a well-balanced and satisfying meal.

You can choose from their a la carte dishes available for orders on-demand, or you can plan in advanced. They provide food delivery services in the form of meal plans for individuals, couples or families that range from one meal per day to three meals a day, seven days a week.

Grain Delivery Charges: $5 based on a 5km delivery distance.

Grain Small Order Fee: –

Grain Minimum Order: $10

Grain Delivery Hours: Lunch (11.00am – 1.30pm) and dinner (6.00pm – 8.00pm) only

Delivers Islandwide: Yes

Grain is available on Desktop, Google Play and on the App Store. Order now.

ALSO READ: No dine-in, no problem: A list of eating and rest spots for essential workers, drivers and frontliners

Pickupp

PHOTO: Pickupp

If you’ve no clue who they are, Pickupp is essentially an on-demand tech delivery platform that prioritises transparent customer-centric service and of course, technology.

They provide small businesses with the logistics and delivery support they need so they can scale up easily. Needless to say, they aren’t as big as the other food delivery services but they do have a good selection of desserts and bakes from merchants such as Rich & Good, Keong Saik Bakery, Windowsill Pies and Cat & the Fiddle!

Pickupp Delivery Charges: Calculated based on distance

Pickupp Small Order Fee: –

Pickupp Minimum Order: –

Pickupp Delivery Hours: Depends on merchant

Delivers Islandwide: Yes

Pickupp is available on Desktop, Google Play and on the App Store. Order now.

The Loco Group

PHOTO: The Loco Group

Barramundi tacos from Lucha Loco and organic-fed rotisserie chickens from Chico Loco delivered right to your doorstep? Yes please! They’ve also prepped set meals just for your next Zoom gathering — yummy Mexican food and ready-to-drink cocktails to the whole crew with no maximum party size and no drinks curfew!

Psst! With no minimum order fee, it might be cheaper to order straight from the source instead of going through other third-party food delivery services that might hike up the delivery or minimum-order fees.

The Loco Group Delivery Charges: $12

The Loco Group Small Order Fee: –

The Loco Group Minimum Order: –

The Loco Group Delivery Hours: 11.30am – 9.00pm

Delivers Islandwide: Yes

The Loco Group’s Islandwide Delivery is available on Desktop only. Order now.

Where got food?

PHOTO: Where got food

If you’re a fan of Deliveroo but passionate about supporting the local underdogs, this might be the food delivery service for you.

Laced with the same features but with an added blog for food recommendations, this platform allows consumers to order straight from the merchant. They act as a free directory that cuts out the need for a middleman who might take a bulk of what the local merchants earn.

Where Got Food? Delivery Charges: Depends on merchant

Where Got Food? Small Order Fee: Depends on merchant

Where Got Food? Minimum Order: Depends on merchant

Where Got Food? Delivery Hours: Depends on merchant

Delivers Islandwide: Yes

Where Got Food? is available on Desktop only. Order now.

WhyQ

PHOTO: WhyQ

Restaurant dishes and cafe nosh are all well and good, but there’s just something about hawker food. Perhaps it’s the Singaporean in me, but every now and again my belly cries out for yet another dose of wokhei-saturated char kway teow. As Singaporeans, we can’t help it.

Or can we? It’s no secret that hawkers all over the island are suffering financially because of the pandemic and its restrictions — but thanks to WhyQ, an app catering to bringing hawker food to homes, we can sustain the survival of our favourite comfort foods from the confines of our HDB flats!

The best part? It’s very affordable — because delivery calculations go by dish instead of distance, every individual can simply do their part by eating.

WhyQ Delivery Charges: $1.50 per dish

WhyQ Small Order Fee: –

WhyQ Minimum Order: –

Delivery Hours: Depends on merchant

Delivers Islandwide: Yes

WhyQ is available on Desktop, Google Play and on the App Store. Order now.

ALSO READ: 3 restaurant delivery options for home celebrations

This article was first published in YouTrip.