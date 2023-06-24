Single with a UOB card? These Swifties on Twitter want you to be their 'partner'

If you are the proud owner of a UOB credit or debit card, you've suddenly become very desirable in the dating scene.

Previously, this would have been because it's an indication that you are rich.

But after Taylor Swift announced her dates for The Eras Tour, it's more likely because your card holds the power to access the exclusive concert tickets presale.

Pre-registration for general ticket sales already started yesterday (June 23) at 12pm and will end on June 28. General tickets will go on sale from July 7 at 12pm.

But UOB cardmembers from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam need not pre-register for tickets as they can enjoy a presale that starts earlier on July 5, 12pm.

Unfortunately though, not everyone is a UOB cardmember.

Modern problems require modern solutions

When there's a will, there's a way and some Swifties have come up with creative solutions to procure their concert tickets.

Several of them have put up 'dating profiles' on Twitter to flaunt the best parts about themselves.

And the requirement to date them? Own a UOB card.

Many of these 'dating profiles' start with them saying: "Hi, I'm looking for a partner."

They then go on to share the usual "about me" details like their age and hobbies.

And one is spoiled for choice with a wide range of people with different personalities to choose from too.

Some of these Swifties are cat lovers while others are foodies looking for a culinary adventure.

The more adventurous ones say they enjoy travelling and road trips — there are even several who offer to become their potential partner's driver!

But this is all too good to be true unless you have a UOB credit or debit card.

Ah, look what Taylor made her fans do indeed.

Some netizens who chanced upon these tweets were quite tickled by the fans' persistence.

One also said that having a UOB card in these times is "lowkey a flex".

Local students reach out to education minister for help

Students in Singapore don't have credit cards just yet so they don't have to worry about the UOB card concert tickets presale.

Instead, they're trying to get the Ministry of Education (MOE) to declare a school holiday for Taylor's concert dates.

One student took things a step further by writing a direct message (DM) to Education Minister Chan Chun Sing saying: "Hello Mr MOE, can you declare official school holidays for July 5 and 7, please? I want to get Eras tickets. I never see my mother for 17 years already (Taylor btw)."

In response to the demands, the education minister said in an Instagram post: "I hear you. I feel you."

But he also said he was worried about how fans of Coldplay, Blackpink, BTS, Beyonce and other superstars would feel if they declare only Taylor's concert days as school holidays.

"I am also concerned that this may further fuel inflation as some overseas reports have suggested," he added.

So, the minister gave his "solution" to the students.

He said: "If any creative and enterprising fan can invite her (or any other A-listers just to be fair) to your school to perform free of charge, we can have your school declare a school holiday?! Then everyone gets to enjoy this inclusive concert!"

