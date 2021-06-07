Top 14 bakeries to order custom birthday cakes in Singapore

Level up your next birthday party with a customised, almost-too-pretty-to-eat cake.

A simple, homemade cake may be wholesome and full of love, but taking the extra step to get a custom birthday cake will elevate your special day.

We're talking marbled icing, dream-come-true cake toppers, over-the-top floral ganache and more!

You want it to taste good, look good and wow your guests (or at least the guest of honour). Plus, many of these bakeries offer birthday cake deliveries to make your job easier!

Get your custom birthday cake delivered to your birthday party with these bakeries below.

1. Whyzee

PHOTO: Facebook/Whyzee

For those with an undeniable sweet tooth, Whyzee has a wide selection of delectable goodies.

From eggless cakes, cheesecakes, vegan cakes, lava cakes, durian cakes (yes!), cupcakes and many more, you'll definitely find something for that special birthday.

Scrambling to get a celebration cake? Its Express Cake collection can be delivered in an hour. What?

Price: From $42.90 for customisable cakes. *For customised cakes: contact for price quotation.

Whyzee

Address: Online onl

Tel: 9773 2434 (WhatsApp)

Opening hours: 10 am to 6 pm (daily)

2. Sarah's Loft

PHOTO: Sarah's Loft

Trust this graphic designer-turned-baker to design your dream cake that's almost too pretty to eat.

From floral design, art design, thematic animal and character design, Sarah's Loft can do it all.

There are over 12 cake flavours, classics like Chocolate Ganache, or choose something more interesting like Rose Lychee.

Going for something extra? This bakery can do tiered cakes too.

Price: $80 to $140 (one-tier cakes), $190 to $330 (two-tier cakes), $450 to $650 (three-tier cakes), from $900 (four-tier and five-tier cakes); available for delivery. *For customised cakes: contact for price quotation.

Sarah's Loft

Address: 504 MacPherson Rd., Unit 504, 368205 (pickup only)

Email: letuseatcake@sarahsloft.net

Opening hours: 9:30 am to 6 pm (daily)

3. Baker's Brew Studio

PHOTO: Baker's Brew Studio

What's brewing: This cake shop's specialty fondant, buttercream cakes and more.

With their humble start in 2015 tucked away in Sembawang, Baker's Brew Studio has now expanded to multiple locations across Singapore.

This bakery plays with beautiful pastels and designs that create eye-catching birthday cakes. Have a crazy design idea?

This bakery will do it - from bubble tea cakes, sushi cakes, and plant cakes, the possibilities are endless.

Price: From $24.80 (brownies, box of four), from $28.80 (cupcakes, box of six), from $128 (cakes). *For customised cakes, contact for price quotation.

Baker's Brew Studio

Address: Multiple locations

Tel: 9004 7233

Opening hours: See website

4. Edith Patisserie

PHOTO: Facebook/Edith Patisserie

Take inspo from its online cake collection, including sculpted creations and intricate detailing. The marble cakes are truly elegant, or go whimsical with space and galaxy designs.

The cake flavours are just as unique, from Salted caramel chocolate to Pandan Coconut Gula Melaka.

The bakers also create adorable little fondant toppers shaped like animals, dinosaurs and people!

Price: $32 to $133.80 (one-tier cakes), $199 to $283.60 (two-tier cakes); available for delivery. *For customised cakes: contact for price quotation.

Edith Patisserie

Address: 772 North Bridge Rd., 198740 (for takeaway) / 9 Penang Rd., #01-06, UBS Building, 238459 (for dine-in)

Tel: 6443 7150 (phone), 9060 2494 (WhatsApp)

Opening hours: 10 am to 5 pm (Tuesday to Saturday); 10 am to 2 pm (Sunday)

5. Jo Takes the Cake

PHOTO: Jo Takes the Cake

A mom of three herself, baker Jo knows what pleases the kiddos! Jo's originally from Trinidad & Tobago, and has now lived in Singapore for over nine years.

Her cakes are elegant showstoppers, with all-time favourite flavours like cookies and cream and red velvet, as well as the special six layer rainbow cake.

Cakes for kids include intricate thematic designs like Finding Nemo, Alice in Wonderland, and more!

Price: From $250 to $850; available for delivery. *For customised cakes: contact for price quotation.

Jo Takes the Cake

Address: Online orders only

Email: info@jotakesthecake.com

6. Zafiel's Cakes

PHOTO: Facebook/Zafiel's Cakes

Check out this stay-at-home mom's little bakery with cakes that look and taste good. Catering to a unique audience, all of Zafiel's cakes are halal (and totally yum!).

Her designs can be simple and elegant, or bold and fun, having done adults' and kids' birthday cakes.

Zafiel's Cakes can also do a range of cupcakes for the celebrations too!

Price: Contact for price quotation; available for delivery

Zafiel's Cakes

Address: Yishun Ave. 6, 768961 (for online orders + pickup only)

Tel: 8132 0865

7. Bloomsbury Bakers

Instagram/Bloomsbury Bakers

Bloomsbury Bakers brings their skills from London's Le Cordon Bleu to your dessert table.

What sets this bakery apart from the rest is it's attention to local flavours, such as Honey Calamansi and Pineapple, Pulut Hitam, and something a little groovy like Lychee Martini.

Bloomsbury Bakers also offers customisable number and letter birthday cakes - a great idea for special days like sweet 16th and 50th birthdays!

Price: From $45 (standard cakes); available for delivery. *For customised cakes: contact for price quotation.

Bloomsbury Bakers

Address: 30 Bendemeer Rd., #01-889, 330030

Tel: 6299 3450

Opening hours: 11 am to 7 pm (Tuesday to Friday); 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday to Sunday)

8. Plain Vanilla Bakery

PHOTO: Facebook/Plain Vanilla Bakery

You've probably heard of this popular bakery in Singapore. But did you know you could advanced customise cupcakes and whole cakes?

Customise your cake right down to the very last detail: a cluster of flowers, or a wreath? Swirl accents, or horizontal striations? Plain Vanilla has got your back.

Price: From $65 (standard whole cakes), from $24 (cupcakes, box of six), from $32.50 (brownies); available for delivery. *For customised cakes: contact for price quotation.

Plain Vanilla Bakery

Address: 1D Yong Siak St., 168641 + 134 Telok Ayer St., 068600

Tel: 6465 5942

Opening hours: 10 am to 7 pm (daily)

9. Zee & Elle

PHOTO: Facebook/Zee & Elle

If you're not so into fantasy cakes or over the top florals, opt for more simple yet eye catching cakes from Zee & Elle.

This bakery can make full cream cakes, buttercream cakes, and even vegan or sugar-free options.

They've got zesty flavours like Vanilla Lemon, or go for something richer like Double Chocolate Crunch (make it vegan with the Double Chocolate cake!).

If you're in a rush, choose the 2-day delivery notice for fresh and high quality last minute cakes.

Price: From $50 (whole cakes), from $27 (tarts), from $48 (cupcakes, box of 12), from $24 (brownies); available for delivery. *For customised cakes, prices range from $96 to $317; available for delivery.

Zee & Elle

Address: 524 Macpherson Rd., 368215

Tel: 6200 5393

Opening hours: 10 am to 5 pm till sold out (Tuesday to Saturday); 10 am to 2:30 pm till sold out (Sunday)

10. Jumi Cakes & Designs

PHOTO: Facebook/Jumi Cakes & Designs

These masterful art pieces are carefully handcrafted by owner Misato. Elegance and class are epitomised in her designs. As a Mum of four, Misato can nail fun kids designs like Alice in Wonderland cakes. But the real stars are the decadent marbled designs, clad in pastel colours, gold, or beautiful floral pieces.

Price: From $350, (one-tier cakes), from $600 (two-tier cakes), from $1200 (three-tier cakes); available for delivery. *For customised cakes: contact for price quotation.

Jumi Cakes & Designs

Address: Online only

Email: order@jumicakes.com.sg

11. Bob the Baker Boy

PHOTO: Facebook/Bob the Baker Boy

Looking for a healthier option? Bob the Baker Boy is the leading healthy customised cake bakery in Singapore.

These cakes are diabetic-friendly, using soft and moist chiffon cake layers. Flavours include best seller Black Velvet, Belgian Chocolate, as well as local flavours like Ondeh Ondeh.

And can you believe they made a low-sugar Boba Milk cake? Plus, make your party a show-stopper with loud and bold customised birthday cakes.

Price: From $59.90 (standard cakes), from $88 (fancy standard cakes), from $38 (cupcakes, a dozen), from $25.90 (tarts); available for delivery. *For customised cakes: contact for price quotation.

Bob the Baker Boy

Address: 369 Sembawang Rd., #01-03, 758382

Tel: 9499 4015

Opening hours: 10 am to 5 pm (daily)

12. Cat & the Fiddle

PHOTO: Cat & the Fiddle

Not a huge fan of cake? Check out Cat & the Fiddle with their array of delicious and creamy cheesecakes.

And if you want to branch out from the classic cheesecake, try their unique flavours like Musang Fury, a basque burnt durian cheesecake, or Sicilian Wildcats, a tiramisu cheesecake.

This is also a great affordable option as you can add your own add-ons, like a DIY message stand ($2.90) or DIY stencils for powdered sugar or cacao ($3).

You can even mix-and-match different flavoured sliced cakes to make your very own unique whole cake.

Price: From $42.90 to $68.90 (standard whole cakes); available for delivery. *For mix-and-match customised cakes: contact for price quotation.

Cat & the Fiddle

Address: Multiple locations

Tel: 6287 0077

Opening hours: 11 am to 9 pm (daily)

13. Sally T Cakes

PHOTO: Facebook/Sally T Cakes

Want a funky and witty cake? This home bakery hits the nail for personalised and custom birthday cakes run by Sally Turnbull.

She can do flowers, football balls, unicorns, and more! Thinking of making light of your Covid birthday situation?

Yup, there's a cake for that too. Tap into your creative side with this home business.

Price: Contact for price quotation; available for delivery

Sally T Cakes

Address: Online only

Tel: 9859 4769

14. Monice Bakes

PHOTO: Monice Bakes

These 3D customisable cakes from Monice Bakes are superb! These cakes are less sweet and freshly baked with no preservatives and artificial flavourings.

Not to mention, wonderfully designed.

Pick chocolate or vanilla as your base, and then add fillings like fresh sliced strawberries, matcha cream, or chocolate ganache.

Oh, and you can't forget Nutella.

Price: Contact for price quotation; available for delivery

Monice Bakes

Address: Bedok Reservoir View, The Clearwater (Beside Bedok Reservoir DT Line)

Tel: 9815 0022

Opening hours: 9:30 am to 11:30 am (pick-up only)

This article was first published in The Finder.