Uber: Value stock or value trap?

Uber ticks this box too. It is widely publicised that Uber has been burning cash at an alarming rate. However, the company managed to buy some time by raising US$8.1 billion through its IPO.

As of 30 Sept 2019, Uber had US$12.6 billion in cash and US$5.7 billion in debt, giving it around US$7 billion in net cash.

3. DOES UBER'S MANAGEMENT TEAM HAVE INTEGRITY, CAPABILITY, AND AN INNOVATIVE MINDSET?

I want the companies that I invest in to be led by capable and honest people.

Uber's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was appointed to lead the company in April 2017. Before that, he was the CEO of online travel outfit Expedia. Khosrowshahi brings with him a wealth of experience. His track record at Expedia - he quadrupled the company's gross bookings - speaks for itself.

Khosrowshahi has also been able to clean up Uber's corporate culture, promising to instill integrity and trust among stakeholders. Before he arrived, Uber's corporate culture was said to be hostile and sexist under founder and then-leader Travis Kalanick.

I would also like to point out that a large portion of the compensation of Uber's executives is in the form of stock-related awards. In 2018, 88 per cent of Khosrowshahi's compensation was in stock awards. Khosrowshahi also bought around US$6.7 million in Uber shares in Nov 2019, bringing his total number of shares up to 1.53 million, worth around US$48.9 million.

His large personal stake in the company, along with his compensation package, should mean that Khosrowshahi's interests are aligned with shareholders.

That said, Khosrowshahi has only been in charge of Uber for slightly over two years, and the company has only been listed for less than a year. As such, I think it is worth keeping an eye on management's decisions and the company's performance over the next few years before we can truly judge the capabilities of Uber's leaders.

4. ARE UBER'S REVENUE STREAMS RECURRING IN NATURE?

Recurring revenue is a beautiful thing for any company to have. A company that has recurring revenue can spend less effort and money to retain existing customers and focus on expanding its business.

In my view, Uber has recurring revenue due to repetitive customer behaviour. Uber's customers who have experienced the efficacy of ride-sharing end up consistently using the company's services, along with those of other ride-sharing platforms.