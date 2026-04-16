Over 130 heavy vehicles caught for overloading, operating without permits

Over 130 errant heavy vehicles were nabbed by Land Transport Authority (LTA) enforcement officers during its recent islandwide enforcement operations.

In a social media post on Wednesday (April 15), LTA officers were seen taking action against the drivers of four cement mixers.

Based on the photographs accompanying the post, the enforcement was likely to have taken place at the expressways.

The agency said more than 80 vehicles were found to be overloaded, while over 50 other vehicles were found to be oversized or excluded vehicles found operating without permits.

It reminded heavy vehicle owners and drivers that the movement of oversized and excluded vehicles are regulated as they can obstruct traffic and damage road infrastructure.

LTA added that overloaded vehicles can pose safety risks if goods spill or vehicles become unstable.

Those caught committing these offences may be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $1,000, or both.

Heavy vehicles must install speed limiters

Since Jan 1, lorries registered before Jan 1, 2018, and with a maximum weight of between 5,001 and 12,000kg are required to have speed limiters.

A speed limiter is designed to limit the maximum speed that a vehicle can travel.

Meanwhile, newer lorries registered after Jan 1, 2018, must be fitted with the device by Jan 1, or July 1, 2027, depending on their weight.

The next deadline for installing speed limiters will be on July 1, 2026, and will affect lorries weighing between 3,501kg to 5,000kg.

Parliament passed the Land Transport and Related Matters Bill on Feb 4.

Among the amendments to the Road Traffic Act, owners and drivers will be subject to stiffer penalties for operating lorries which have not been fitted with speed limiters by their designated deadlines.

As part of measures to strengthen compliance, the General Insurance Association of Singapore and the motor insurance industry are now working with the Traffic Police.

Insurers may next require heavy vehicle owners to declare that their vehicles comply with statutory requirements.

Those found to be non-compliant after installation deadlines may have their claims reviewed or repudiated, in accordance with policy terms.

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