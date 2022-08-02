Attitude much? Singapore-registered BMW hits Honda belonging to Johor Sultan's son

When a member of Johor's royalty found out that his vehicle was scratched by a Singapore-registered car, he took to social media, presumably to question the offending driver's attitude.

Taking to Instagram on Monday (Aug 1), Tunku Idris Iskandar, whose father is the Sultan of Johor, shared that his Honda electric car was damaged by a BMW in Johor Bahru.

According to the CCTV footage, it showed that the Singaporean-registered car had scrapped Tunku Idris's car while it was driving into an empty parking lot.

"Attitude," Tunku Idris wrote in the accompanying caption, in a possible reference to the offending driver.

Introduced in 2020, a used Honda E model has a retail price of RM210,000 (S$65,000), according to Carlist Malaysia. In Singapore, Sgcarmart has new ones listed at $185,000.

Responding to queries from Malaysian media, Johor police confirmed that they are aware of the incident.

"We will wait for the results of the investigation," the police told Berita Harian on Aug 1.

In a subsequent Instagram Story shared on the same day, Tunku Idris wrote that he would be moving on from this unfortunate incident, ending that post with a cryptic "Thanks".

Tunku Idris also wrote a cryptic "thanks" to the driver of this Singapore-registered BMW.

With a TikTok video of the incident garnering over 150,000 views, several netizens agreed that the offending driver's attitude leaves a lot to be desired.

"Regardless the car belongs to royalty or not, the right thing to do is to own up. Leave a note or wait for the driver to arrive. It shows character," a netizen commented.

In other incidents involving errant drivers of Singapore-registered cars in Malaysia, a convoy of Porsches was caught driving dangerously on a highway near Kota Tinggi on July 17.

A four-minute footage of the incident showed a luxury car narrowly avoiding two oncoming vehicles, while another nearly caused a car to veer towards the side of the highway.

And earlier in June, two passengers of a Singapore-registered car were seen urinating at the roadside near the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Johor Bahru.

Responding to the incident, Johor police criticised the duo's actions after their parked cars could have worsen congestion on the Causeway.

