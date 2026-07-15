Former MOM permanent secretary Ng Chee Khern to become CAAS chairman from Aug 1

Former permanent secretary for manpower Ng Chee Khern will take over as chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore's (CAAS) board from August 1, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) announced on Wednesday (July 15).

He takes over from Edmund Cheng Wai Wing, who became CAAS's board chairman in July 2018.

Ng, 60, began his career in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) in 1984, rising through the ranks to become Chief of Air Force from 2006 to 2009.

After leaving SAF, Ng was appointed Security and Intelligence Division director in 2010.

In 2014, Ng was appointed permanent secretary for defence development. He was concurrently the second permanent secretary for health, overseeing emergency preparedness and capacity building for the public healthcare sector.

He was later appointed as the first permanent secretary for smart nation and digital government in 2017, where he led the government's efforts to develop digital enablers for citizens and businesses.

Ng became permanent secretary for manpower in 2022 and retired on December 1 last year.

He is currently the director and chief executive office of ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute and a member of the Board of Trustees. Ng has also served as the deputy chairman of CAAS since January 1.

In its statement, MOT said Ng's extensive leadership experience will greatly benefit CAAS in its work to strengthen Singapore's position as a global aviation hub.

Cheng rebuilt Singapore's aviation hub position post-Covid

MOT also paid tribute to outgoing chairman Cheng, saying the 73-year-old has played an instrumental role in strengthening Singapore’s position as an aviation hub.

The ministry referred to the Covid-19 pandemic period, noting that Cheng had steered Singapore's aviation sector through those times and rebuilt the hub to handle a record high of nearly 70 million passenger movements and over two million tonnes of air cargo in 2025.

Cheng is also credited with initiatives which positioned Singapore as an aviation hub for the future, including the development of the upcoming Changi Airport Terminal 5, Changi East Industrial Zone and Changi East Urban District.

Apart from development projects, the outgoing chairman has also built new capabilities to make the Singapore aviation more sustainable and technology-enabled.

"The Ministry of Transport and CAAS would like to put on record their deep appreciation to Mr Cheng for his distinguished service and invaluable contributions to CAAS and Singapore’s aviation sector," MOT said in its statement.

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