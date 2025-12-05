Singaporean man wanted for alleged links to 34-man Cambodian scam ring arrested

A 32-year-old Singaporean man who is among the 27 Singaporeans and seven Malaysians wanted by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) over his alleged involvement in a scam ring operating in Cambodia, was arrested on Thursday (Dec 4).

Jayen Lee Jian Hao was deported from Thailand to Singapore and arrested on arrival on Dec 4.

In a media statement on Dec 4, the police said that Lee was arrested by the Royal Thai Police (RTP) in Bangkok.

He will be charged in court on Friday (Dec 5) for one count of facilitating the commission of a serious offence, in furtherance of the illegal purpose of a locally-linked organised crime group.

If found guilty, Lee could be jailed for up to five years, fined up to $100,000, or both.

In its statement SPF also acknowledged the close collaboration and intelligence sharing between their two law enforcement agencies.

"The SPF would like to extend our appreciation to RTP for their strong support, and will continue to work closely with our foreign law enforcement partners to apprehend persons committing scams against Singaporeans," the police said.

Lee is among 34 persons wanted by SPF following a joint operation with the Cambodian National Police in Phnom Penh on Sept 9. Their identities were uncovered through further investigation and evidence gathered in Cambodia.

Prohibition of disposal orders have since been issued against them. Their assets, linked to the organised crime group, have also been seized.

Police said they are believed to be responsible for at least 438 reported government official impersonation scam cases involving loses of at least $41 million.

Following the arrest of Lee and the earlier arrests of a Malaysian and two Singaporeans, 24 Singaporeans and six Malaysians are still at large.

