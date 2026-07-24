COE quota to increase by nearly 0.2% for August to October period: LTA

The supply of Certificates of Entitlement (COE) for the August to October period will increase by 0.17 per cent as compared to the previous quarter, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (July 24).

As compared to the 19,052 COEs issued in the May to July period — which increased by about 1 per cent — the number of COEs will rise by 33, or 0.17 per cent.

Across the vehicle categories, Categories B and C will increase by around 6 per cent and 5.4 per cent respectively, while the quota for Categories A, D and E will fall by 4 per cent, 2.5 per cent, and 0.2 per cent respectively.

May to July 2026 August to October 2026 Category A

Non-fully electric cars with engines up to 1,600cc and

Maximum Power Output (MPO) up to 97kW; and

Fully electric cars with MPO up to 110kW 7,434 7,134 Category B

Non-fully electric cars with engines above 1,600cc, or

MPO above 97kW; and

Fully electric cars with MPO above 110kW 5,205 5,527 Category C

Goods vehicles and buses 1,742 1,836 Category D

Motorcycles 3,145 3,065 Category E

Open 1,526 1,523

LTA added that bidding under the new quota will begin on Aug 3. It consists of the following components:

25 per cent of the replacement COEs from vehicles registered in the 12-month period from July 2025 to June 2026

Provision for 0.25 per cent per annual growth for Category C based on the category's vehicle population as at December 31, 2025

Adjustments for changes in the taxi population, expired temporary COEs, early turnover for commercial vehicles, redistribution from identified guaranteed deregistrations and injections of additional COEs

Those bidding for COEs should note that there will be a longer interval of three weeks between the second bidding exercise of August 2026 and the first bidding exercise of September 2026, as biddings are conducted on the first and third Monday of each month.

In October 2024, LTA announced that up to 20,000 more COEs will be released across all vehicle categories progressively.

The regulator added that the increase is possible after studying "evolving" travel patterns in recent years, along with its ability to manage congestion through ERP 2.0.

COE prices for the second bidding exercise of July 2026 eased slightly from the highs of the previous exercise, with most categories seeing moderate dips.

editor@asiaone.com

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