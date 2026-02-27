Singapore must 'chart own path' in a 'more dangerous world': Vivian

In a world where international relations are no longer driven primarily by rules and consensus, small countries — without the strategic heft to buffer themselves — will find themselves in a more dangerous world, said Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

Speaking at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MFA) committee of supply debate in Parliament on Friday (Feb 27), Dr Balakrishnan said that Singapore must now determine its long-term national interests and exercise its agency to "chart our own path".

He set out Singapore's current position: "We may be small, but we are a sovereign and independent country. We are a trusted global hub and an assiduous bridge builder.

"We want to make common cause with all states willing to engage us. We build regional and global networks that support dialogue, openness, and inclusion."

He noted that Singapore has been successful because of its domestic unity, economic relevance, and defence capabilities, adding that the city state wants to be useful, but will not be made use of by others.

"We may be small, but we have agency, we have resilience, and we have the resources and the will to back this up," said Dr Balakrishnan.

Long-term national interests

Turning to Singapore's "unique circumstances" as "a tiny multiracial city-state in the heart of southeast Asia", Dr Balakrishnan said there are four national interests: safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and national unity; securing access to essential supplies and freedom of navigation; strengthening its role as a global hub for trade, finance, wealth management and advanced manufacturing; and, supporting a rules-based multilateral approach where possible.

He pointed to Singapore's "clear position" on issues such as when Russia invaded Ukraine and on the Israel-Gaza conflict.

This was also the case when the United States intervened in Venezuela and when it imposed tariffs on goods from Singapore despite longstanding economic relationship between the two countries.

On the need for MFA to maintain moral clarity and diplomatic effectiveness, Dr Balakrishnan noted that Singapore has, to date, sent 11 tranches of humanitarian aid amounting to over $25 million to help civilians in Gaza.

While Singapore is still assessing the US' invitation to join the Board of Peace, the Republic remains committed to a just and durable peace in Palestine through a negotiated two-state solution.

"People may disagree with certain decisions and positions that we take...taking a position rather than lying low and seeking cover.

"Articulating these positions is part of exercising agency, because we must try to shape the environment and carve out conditions which are most conducive for the survival and success of small states," said Dr Balakrishnan.

He cautioned that if Singapore ever lose this ability to articulate its position, it will also lose its relevance and independence.

To ensure this does not happen, the minister said MFA will continue to engage all great powers constructively and give them a stake in the stability and prosperity of this region.

It will also buttress a wider network of middle-power partnerships for greatly stability, while strengthening a stable and integrated Asean.

Closer to home, MFA will also foster greater synergy with its immediate neighbours while seeking to reinforce a rules-based international architecture despite the current headwinds.

Different views

Dr Balakrishnan acknowledged that Singaporeans will have different views on foreign policy issues.

He said that being interested in global issues and understanding Singapore's national interests will help Singaporeans to engage the world with knowledge and confidence.

However, he cautioned that even as Singaporeans may not agree on the country's foreign policy stances, such matters must be discussed and decided by Singaporeans alone.

"With increased global contestation, foreign actors will want us to align with their views. They will try to seed their narratives, and there will be attempts...to create fake news and to play on potential internal divisions," he highlighted.

The minister pointed to the recent information campaigns online after the Government made statements on regional developments, prompting "criticisms" from foreign netizens who want Singapore to adopt their interpretations of history.

He cited the information campaigns targeting Singaporeans during the 2025 General Election, where Singaporeans were urged to vote along religious lines.

"Geopolitical contestation has become a tussle for hearts and minds... We must be aware of this and exercise caution because we have a diverse population and never presume that we are immune to the polarisation seen in societies elsewhere," Dr Balakrishnan added.

'Singapore's destiny is bright'

Even as Singapore can expect more issues where it is required to take difficult stands, alongside growing external and domestic pressure, he noted that Singapore is today in a better position to deal with these challenges.

He cited three prerequisites for Singapore's success: domestic unity against foreign influence; economic relevance through its stability, consistency, and respect for rule of law; and the continued ability to defend ourselves.

Citing the ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus, Dr Balakrishnan said that the Singapore spirit — indomitable grit, courage, honesty, discipline, diligence, rectitude, and compassion — will help carry the country forward.

