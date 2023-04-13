Daily round-up: Improperly-handled chicken from Sengkang hawker ruffles diner's feathers — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Improperly-handled chicken from Sengkang hawker ruffles diner's feathers

Diner Ong Kai Wei was looking forward to tucking into his plate of chicken rice, only to be greeted by a rather disturbing sight... » READ MORE

2. 'The first day I left my parents' house, I cried': Local actor opens up about living alone in Singapore

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Leonleelx

Living on your own for the first time must be enticing. Just think of all the freedom it comes with.

Furthermore, as the saying goes, there comes a time when the bird has to leave the nest... » READ MORE

3. Rain, famous for his chiselled bod, stunned by 'pre-obese' result from medical exam

Rain's diagnosis is that he's overweight.

PHOTO: Instagram/Rain

He may smash right through a fitness test, but Rain can't find leeway in this medical exam.... » READ MORE

4. 12-year-old boy steals bus, allegedly goes on 100km joyride for 5 hours

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

After stealing a bus in Tampines on Wednesday (April 12), a 12-year-old boy allegedly drove it around for five hours... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com