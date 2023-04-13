Daily round-up: Improperly-handled chicken from Sengkang hawker ruffles diner's feathers — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Improperly-handled chicken from Sengkang hawker ruffles diner's feathers
Diner Ong Kai Wei was looking forward to tucking into his plate of chicken rice, only to be greeted by a rather disturbing sight... » READ MORE
2. 'The first day I left my parents' house, I cried': Local actor opens up about living alone in Singapore
Living on your own for the first time must be enticing. Just think of all the freedom it comes with.
Furthermore, as the saying goes, there comes a time when the bird has to leave the nest... » READ MORE
3. Rain, famous for his chiselled bod, stunned by 'pre-obese' result from medical exam
He may smash right through a fitness test, but Rain can't find leeway in this medical exam.... » READ MORE
4. 12-year-old boy steals bus, allegedly goes on 100km joyride for 5 hours
After stealing a bus in Tampines on Wednesday (April 12), a 12-year-old boy allegedly drove it around for five hours... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com