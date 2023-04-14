Daily round-up: Woman says Bugis Junction store employee laughed at her for picking L-sized dress — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'I'm not fat': Woman says Bugis Junction store employee laughed at her for picking L-sized dress

A woman left a clothing store "feeling conscious" about her body after a staff member allegedly laughed at her for picking a dress that was too small... » READ MORE

2. Gone in 2 hours: Retiree loses $70k in life savings after installing fake Google Play app on phone

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

He had just gotten his pension totalling $30,000 in January this year. Within the same month, it was all gone, along with $40,000 of his life savings... » READ MORE

3. 'Good times were short-lived': 25-year-old laid off from her first job opens up about her unemployment journey

PHOTO: Screengrabs/TikTok/Ngnatnat

Complete your studies? Check. Secure a job right after graduation? Check, as well.... » READ MORE

4. Model Ase Wang fears getting cast in Chinese dramas after joining Mediacorp full-time

PHOTO: Mediacorp

The fear of speaking Mandarin seems to be a common one.

Just take it from Singaporean-Swedish model Ase Wang, who recently signed with Mediacorp's artiste management company The Celebrity Agency on Thursday (April 13)... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com