Daily roundup: 10 Covid-19 ART kits to be delivered to every Singapore household - and other top stories today

1. 10 Covid-19 ART kits to be delivered to every Singapore household - here's when you can expect them

From Friday (Oct 22), some 1,000 postmen will be delivering 10 antigen rapid test (ART) kits to every Singapore household...

2. Sharon Au says her ‘biggest regret in life’ is not becoming a mother

PHOTO: Instagram/sharonau13

We have all seen the different sides of Sharon Au, one of Singapore's most famous celebrities...

3. New allegations of workplace abuse against NOC's Sylvia Chan from purported current and former employees

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube

On Tuesday, MustShareNews published an article containing accounts from unidentified NOC staff about Chan's alleged mistreatment at the workplace...

4. New $5 silver coin featuring Singapore's hawker fare like nasi lemak, roti prata and Hokkien mee goes on sale for $138

PHOTO: MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore

Collectors can now fork out for coins that feature Hokkien mee, roti prata and nasi lemak, among other local hawker fare...

