Daily roundup: 10-year-old busker charms crowd by singing oldies outside The Cathay — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 10-year-old busker charms crowd by singing oldies outside The Cathay

Take a stroll down Orchard Road and you'll easily see a busker or two performing.

But a child busker? That's a rarer sight... » READ MORE

2. $120k gone: Woman loses father's retirement fund after falling for scam

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

Believing that her identity had been stolen in a Chinese criminal case involving 6.5 billion yuan (S$1.2 billion), one woman in Singapore ended up being scammed of $120,000, including $100,000 of her father's retirement savings... » READ MORE

3. Stage 4 cancer under control but living expenses are a concern, says getai singer Angie Lau, Liu Lingling's sister

Angie Lau's chemotherapy has left her unable to earn a living.

PHOTO: Facebook/Angie Lau

She's survived a hard-fought battle against cancer after a relapse earlier this year, but Angie Lau isn't out of the woods just yet... » READ MORE

4. 'I was pleasantly surprised': PM Lee shares Ghib Ojisan's Japan Hour filmed in Ang Mo Kio on Facebook

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Leehsienloong

Many Singaporeans are familiar with the Japanese travel programme Japan Hour.

But did you know that there is now a Singapore version of the hugely popular series?... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com