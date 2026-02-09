Daily roundup: 18-year-old subdued by 4 police officers after allegedly brandishing knife in Bukit Panjang — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 18-year-old subdued by 4 police officers after allegedly brandishing knife in Bukit Panjang

An 18-year-old teenager was subdued by four police officers last Saturday (Feb 7) after allegedly brandishing a knife in Bukit Panjang... » READ MORE

2. This made my day: Sengkang pedestrians hailed for controlling traffic amid rain and traffic light failure

Three men were praised for stepping in to direct traffic in Sengkang after a traffic light malfunction during a rainy day.... » READ MORE

3. Man takes 1 year to renovate 3-room BTO flat by himself, all for $12,000

He took one whole year to renovate his brand new three-room Housing Board flat - a length of time probably unacceptable by many people's standards... » READ MORE

4. Jasper Liu to star in Mediacorp's new crime drama with Cynthia Koh, Hong Ling, Nick Teo

Jasper Liu will be starring in Mediacorp's upcoming crime drama Crisis Man... » READ MORE

