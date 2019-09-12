Daily roundup: 2 men arrested after brawl at Jewel Changi Airport - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Fight breaks out at Jewel Changi Airport; 2 men arrested
In a video, a group of around 10 people - both men and women - involved in the fight in front of American fast-food chain A&W... » READ MORE
2. Couple nabbed over airsoft gun on East Coast Park Service Road
A man and a woman were arrested at East Coast Park for having an airsoft gun in their possession... » READ MORE
3. Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Not that there’s anything wrong with it (yay for body positivity, y’all), but Singapore’s Olympic gold medallist is looking a little… thick... » READ MORE
4. Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Rhythmic gymnast Izzah Amzan (pic) was all smiles when she posed with her two gold medals - the ball and ribbon - which she had won at the Philippines SEA Games but now, she has to ... » READ MORE