Daily roundup: 2 men arrested after brawl at Jewel Changi Airport - and other top stories today

1. ​Fight breaks out at Jewel Changi Airport; 2 men arrested

In a video, a group of around 10 people - both men and women - involved in the fight in front of American fast-food chain A&W... » READ MORE

2. Couple nabbed over airsoft gun on East Coast Park Service Road

Photo: Shin Min Daily News

A man and a woman were arrested at East Coast Park for having an airsoft gun in their possession... » READ MORE

3. Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens

Photo: SNOC; Facebook screengrab

Not that there’s anything wrong with it (yay for body positivity, y’all), but Singapore’s Olympic gold medallist is looking a little… thick... » READ MORE

4. Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues

Photo: The Star/Asia News Network

Rhythmic gymnast Izzah Amzan (pic) was all smiles when she posed with her two gold medals - the ball and ribbon - which she had won at the Philippines SEA Games but now, she has to ... » READ MORE