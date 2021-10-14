Daily roundup: This 25-year-old millionaire started her business with just $1,000 and a gut feeling - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. This 25-year-old millionaire started her business with just $1,000 and a gut feeling

Now, after overcoming waves of obstacles, her company is worth millions... » READ MORE

2. Petrol price climbs to new high in Singapore - except at SPC

China-owned SPC has not adjusted its pump prices since July 7. PHOTO: The Straits Times

China-owned SPC has not adjusted its pump prices since July 7, and is now posting markedly lower prices than its competitors, which have all raised rates by six to eight cents a litre... » READ MORE

3. Feeling the Fanntasy: Fann Wong sells 1,000 tarts in 30 minutes on pastry shop's launch day

PHOTO: Instagram/fanntasybakes

Veteran actress Fann Wong's new online pastry shop Fanntasy is certainly off to a fann-tastic start... » READ MORE

4. Do not buy: SG Diagnostics ART kits not authorised for self-testing

SG Diagnostics clarified that the advisory was a result of unauthorised sales and distribution of the kits. PHOTO: Sg Diagnostics

Consumers who bought SG Diagnostics antigen rapid test (ART) kits are urged by the company to return the product... » READ MORE