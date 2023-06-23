Daily roundup: 4-room unit in Tiong Bahru might have just become Singapore's most expensive resale HDB flat — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 4-room unit in Tiong Bahru might have just become Singapore's most expensive resale HDB flat

Despite only having about 49 years left on its lease, one Tiong Bahru HDB flat was recently snapped up by a family of six for an impressive $1.5 million... » READ MORE

2. 'If you can invite her to your school to perform': Students DM Education Minister Chan Chun Sing requesting school holidays for Taylor Swift’s Singapore concerts

Students want Education Minister Chan Chun Sing to declare school holidays on July 5 and 7 for Taylor Swift concert ticket sales.

PHOTO: Instagram/Taylor Swift, Instagram/Chan Chun Sing

Dear Swifties, we can feel your excitement for Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concert in Singapore next year. Even Education Minister Chan Chun Sing felt it too... » READ MORE

3. 'Money down the drain': Woman alarmed to find new doors, windows discarded at Bidadari BTO project

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Yourowneconomy

It has been six months since Elizabeth Lee first moved into her four-room Built-to-Order (BTO) flat in Bidadari.

But the 32-year-old marketing manager still finds brand new furniture and fittings left discarded below her block every day... » READ MORE

4. Escape to Johor: Woman discovers alternate mode of transport to avoid Causeway jam

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/munzpewpew

Travelling across the Causeway to get to Malaysia can be quite an experience, especially during public holidays... » READ MORE

