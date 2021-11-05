Daily roundup: 40 evacuated after fire at Pinnacle@Duxton; blaze caused by lit oil lamps left unattended - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 40 evacuated after fire at Pinnacle@Duxton; blaze caused by lit oil lamps left unattended

SCDF said preliminary investigations indicated the fire was due to lit oil lamps left... » READ MORE

2. Fitness company F45 sorry for posting 'racially insensitive' Deepavali video on Instagram

PHOTO: Instagram/Wake Up, Singapore

In the now-deleted Instagram story shared by F45's Serangoon Garden South branch on Thursday, two Chinese members were seen doing head bobbles and laughing while saying... » READ MORE

3. Game over? Youths caught gathering for Squid Game-inspired birthday party at MBS boardwalk

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/NUS - No Use Singapore

On Monday (Nov 1), NUS - No Use Singapore reposted a 34-second video clip of the group partying at the MBS boardwalk. The TikTok account of the original video is now... » READ MORE

4. Xu Bin once challenged mum to discipline him with knife after clothes hangers broke

PHOTO: Screengrab/meWATCH

According to Xu Bin, Mrs Xu returned to her bedroom afterwards, and that was the last time she... » READ MORE

