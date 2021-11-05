Daily roundup: 40 evacuated after fire at Pinnacle@Duxton; blaze caused by lit oil lamps left unattended - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 40 evacuated after fire at Pinnacle@Duxton; blaze caused by lit oil lamps left unattended
SCDF said preliminary investigations indicated the fire was due to lit oil lamps left... » READ MORE
2. Fitness company F45 sorry for posting 'racially insensitive' Deepavali video on Instagram
In the now-deleted Instagram story shared by F45's Serangoon Garden South branch on Thursday, two Chinese members were seen doing head bobbles and laughing while saying... » READ MORE
3. Game over? Youths caught gathering for Squid Game-inspired birthday party at MBS boardwalk
On Monday (Nov 1), NUS - No Use Singapore reposted a 34-second video clip of the group partying at the MBS boardwalk. The TikTok account of the original video is now... » READ MORE
4. Xu Bin once challenged mum to discipline him with knife after clothes hangers broke
According to Xu Bin, Mrs Xu returned to her bedroom afterwards, and that was the last time she... » READ MORE
