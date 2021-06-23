Daily roundup: 7 affordable 4-bedroom condos for bigger families going for $1.1m or cheaper - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 7 affordable 4-bedroom condos for $1.1m or cheaper (for bigger families)

As many homeowners know, the trade-off between price and space is a painful one... » READ MORE

2. No more waiting list: Singapore's last satay pushcart man sets up shop at Chinatown

PHOTO: Facebook/AhPuiTiongBahruSataySG, Instagram/195pearlhillcafe

The days of pushcarts and roadside hawker stalls may be long gone, but 63-year-old Ang Boon Ee is keeping the traditional art of making satay alive... » READ MORE

3. Landlord in Hougang evicts tenant saying she uses toilet, washes clothes too often

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Renting a room in Singapore can be tough, but for a Malaysian woman, her troubles began after she signed the tenancy agreement... » READ MORE

4. From politics to F&B? Chee Soon Juan is opening a cafe in Buona Vista

PHOTO: Instagram/cheesoonjuan

Aptly called Orange & Teal, the cosy-looking cafe features teal walls and orange chairs, as seen in the photo shared by Dr Chee... » READ MORE

