Daily roundup: 8-year-old girl in Woodlands accident still unconscious - and other top stories today

1. 8-year-old girl in Woodlands accident still unconscious

Four people, including an eight-year-old girl were taken to the hospital when a red Audi and a van collided at Woodlands Avenue 12 around

2. No light, no doors, no privacy: Netizens unimpressed with 'depressing' and radical HDB flat design

PHOTO: Facebook/Creatology Design Studio

An unorthodox design for a four-room HDB flat has received more disapproval than praise this week for the extreme changes

3. Chen Hanwei thought he had AIDS after getting too engrossed in a role

PHOTO: Screengrab/meWATCH

Just acting or is it reality? While playing an AIDS patient in the 2008 drama By My Side, local actor Chen Hanwei

4. Local actress Kimberly Chia kena complained by neighbours for blocking HDB common space with trash

Being a celebrity has its perks, but it doesn't make one immune to the wrath of an irate neighbour. Local actress Kimberly Chia recently

