Daily roundup: 8-year-old girl in Woodlands accident still unconscious - and other top stories today

1. 8-year-old girl in Woodlands accident still unconscious
Four people, including an eight-year-old girl were taken to the hospital when a red Audi and a van collided at Woodlands Avenue 12 around... » READ MORE
2. No light, no doors, no privacy: Netizens unimpressed with 'depressing' and radical HDB flat designPHOTO: Facebook/Creatology Design Studio
An unorthodox design for a four-room HDB flat has received more disapproval than praise this week for the extreme changes... » READ MORE
3. Chen Hanwei thought he had AIDS after getting too engrossed in a rolePHOTO: Screengrab/meWATCH
Just acting or is it reality? While playing an AIDS patient in the 2008 drama By My Side, local actor Chen Hanwei... » READ MORE
4. Local actress Kimberly Chia kena complained by neighbours for blocking HDB common space with trashPHOTOS: Instagram/kimberlychia, Screengrab/Instagram
Being a celebrity has its perks, but it doesn't make one immune to the wrath of an irate neighbour. Local actress Kimberly Chia recently... » READ MORE
