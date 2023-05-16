Daily roundup: 92-year-old grandpa slays Peaky Blinders-themed photoshoot - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. 'Get this man a modelling contract': 92-year-old grandpa slays Peaky Blinders-themed photoshoot

Age is just a number, right? And you are never too old to look stylish, even if it's just for a photoshoot.

One elderly man managed just that, showcasing his sartorial side with a stylish Peaky Blinders-themed shoot helmed by his grandson, budding street-photographer Song Thye... » READ MORE

2. Lisa in your area: Blackpink member spotted at Changi Beach restaurant after concert

Wild Entertainment CEO Leonard Lim shares a photo that he took with Blackpink's Lisa on May 14, 2023. PHOTO: Instagram/Leonard Lim

What are the odds of meeting a K-pop superstar while chilling in a bar during the weekend?

For some diners, last evening (May 14) was definitely a memorable one when Blackpink's Lisa showed up at bistro bar The Seagrill... » READ MORE

3. Man made to pay over $100 to release wheel clamp despite parking at condo's visitor lot

PHOTO: Facebook/Glenn Fong

He only realised something was amiss after seeing 18 missed calls from an unknown number on his phone.

But by then, it was too late — his car had been wheel-clamped and he had to subsequently fork out a painful $107 to get it released... » READ MORE

4. Curious about the $2,670 Disney Cruise coming to Singapore? Here's what to expect for adult passengers

PHOTO: Screengrabs/TikTok/Theshayspence

The countdown has begun. Back in March, Disney Cruise Lines announced a new cruise ship would be exclusively based in Singapore for five years, from 2025.

While waiting on details about the itineraries, a sneak peek at other Disney Cruise experiences can get Singaporeans pumped up about the cruise ship's arrival... » READ MORE

