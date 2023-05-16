Daily roundup: 92-year-old grandpa slays Peaky Blinders-themed photoshoot - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. 'Get this man a modelling contract': 92-year-old grandpa slays Peaky Blinders-themed photoshoot
Age is just a number, right? And you are never too old to look stylish, even if it's just for a photoshoot.
One elderly man managed just that, showcasing his sartorial side with a stylish Peaky Blinders-themed shoot helmed by his grandson, budding street-photographer Song Thye... » READ MORE
2. Lisa in your area: Blackpink member spotted at Changi Beach restaurant after concert
What are the odds of meeting a K-pop superstar while chilling in a bar during the weekend?
For some diners, last evening (May 14) was definitely a memorable one when Blackpink's Lisa showed up at bistro bar The Seagrill... » READ MORE
3. Man made to pay over $100 to release wheel clamp despite parking at condo's visitor lot
He only realised something was amiss after seeing 18 missed calls from an unknown number on his phone.
But by then, it was too late — his car had been wheel-clamped and he had to subsequently fork out a painful $107 to get it released... » READ MORE
4. Curious about the $2,670 Disney Cruise coming to Singapore? Here's what to expect for adult passengers
The countdown has begun. Back in March, Disney Cruise Lines announced a new cruise ship would be exclusively based in Singapore for five years, from 2025.
While waiting on details about the itineraries, a sneak peek at other Disney Cruise experiences can get Singaporeans pumped up about the cruise ship's arrival... » READ MORE