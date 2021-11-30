Daily roundup: Add some nostalgic vibes to your Instagram feed with these new murals at Temple Street — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Add some nostalgic vibes to your Instagram feed with these new murals at Temple Street

If you're a fan of artist Yip Yew Chong's work, such as his iconic murals around Chinatown and Ang Mo Kio, he has some new street art at 30 Temple Street you should check out... » READ MORE

2. 'My baby wants to sleep, how?' Sunday renovations in HDB flat have man knocking on neighbour's door

PHOTO: Facebook/Singapore Incidents

While most people can get some reprieve during the weekends, a man had to confront a couple of renovation workers after the loud hammering and grinding sounds grated on his nerves... » READ MORE

3. Joshua Tan meets aggressive bully in Sydney, stands up to him

PHOTO: Screengrab from Instagam/Joshuatwe13

Yesterday (Nov 28), Joshua Tan uploaded to Instagram a clip of an incident he had with a fellow road user in Sydney, Australia... » READ MORE

4. Jamie Chua in Paris: Here's her itinerary, including a catch-up with Sharon Au and multiple trips to Louis Vuitton

PHOTO: Instagram/ec24m

With the new Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL), many travel-starved individuals have rushed to book themselves tickets out of Singapore. This includes local socialite Jamie Chua, 48, who recently jetted to Paris with her partner, Terence Koh... » READ MORE

