Daily roundup: Amid more Covid-19 cases, is Singapore better or worse off now than last year - and other top stories today

1. Amid more Covid-19 cases, is Singapore better or worse off now than last year?

Singapore has so far evaded the fate of countries that faced second waves of infection far more devastating than the first... » READ MORE

2. You ask I deliver: Netizens tickled by video-game store labelling customer's parcel 'books for study'

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/Endless Passion

He explained that he did not want his mum to know he’s getting a new mouse... » READ MORE

3. 'Topless guy barged into my room': Braddell View resident stunned by intruder

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

The topless stranger paid no heed and instead opened the window, huffing and puffing angrily... » READ MORE

4. J&T Express apologises after courier caught dropping parcel in front of customer's gate

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/Qamarul Asyraf

This was the first time his package arrived in such a condition.... » READ MORE