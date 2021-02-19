Daily roundup: Ann Kok might have married her ex-boyfriend but this irked her — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Ann Kok might have married her ex-boyfriend but this irked her

She told meWATCH talkshow Hear U Out host Quan Yi Fong: "Times have changed. We don't need to rely on a man. A woman can be very independent and strong on her own"... » READ MORE

2. 'This mistake has caused unnecessary suffering': Security firm apologises for sharing full video clip of Tanjong Pagar crash

E3N Security posted an apology on its Facebook page on Wednesday (Feb 17) for mistakenly sharing a full video clip of the recent Tanjong Pagar car crash... » READ MORE

3. Li Nanxing wore his clothes from The Unbeatables, went to a casino with $200k and lost badly

On the new Channel 8 talk show The Inner Circle, he told host Guo Liang that he once wore his clothes from his hit TV drama The Unbeatables to a casino in Genting Highlands and was recognised... » READ MORE

4. Woman's Chinese New Year snacks arrive destroyed

A woman was dismayed at the state of the cookies she had ordered on e-commerce site Shopee for Chinese New Year... » READ MORE

