Daily roundup: Autobots, roll out! Convoy of trucks and heavy vehicles brings festivity to Geylang Serai - and other top stories today

1. Autobots, roll out! Convoy of trucks and heavy vehicles brings festivity to Geylang Serai

The festivity in the area was taken to a new level when a fleet of trucks drove through, honking their horns and shining lights...» READ MORE

2. Fann Wong and Christopher Lee returned from Maldives holiday after only 1 day because she missed Zed

Fann Wong and her son Zed. PHOTO: Instagram/Fann Wong

Fann's husband Christopher shared a funny but touching story of her love for their son Zed...» READ MORE

3. Influencer Rachel Wong suing woman who called her 'cheater of 2020' - here's the tea on their legal battle

Rachel Wong (left) and Olivia Wu (right). PHOTO: Instagram/rachelwongggg, The Straits Times

Rachel Wong, 27, is currently engaged in a legal battle with a certain Olivia Wu after the latter accused the influencer of cheating on her ex-husband... » READ MORE

4. 'Why did no one stop the fight': 5 bystanders sit idly by and watch as 2 elderly uncles fight

Two elderly men brawling at a void deck while most others stand or sit idly by, watching. PHOTO:Screengrab/Facebook/Singapore Incidents

Since when have fights become so commonplace that when two elderly men start to brawl, hardly anyone bats an eyelid?...» READ MORE