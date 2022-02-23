Daily roundup: Billionaire Peter Lim to set up top British school Wellington College in Singapore — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Billionaire Peter Lim to set up top British school Wellington College in Singapore
Top British public school Wellington College will be setting up a school in Singapore in a few years' time, backed by Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim... » READ MORE
2. 33-year-old Long Feng Prawn Mee to close on Feb 27, sees snaking queues
Once again, another F&B establishment is calling it quits. This time around, it's a humble prawn noodle stall that's situated in a coffee shop in Tampines.
... » READ MORE
3. Woman asks 'where's my groom' on day of wedding — it has to do with Covid-19
It was supposed to be her wedding day but 25-year-old Joyce Yap spent it alone in her room... » READ MORE
4. Beware of new Singpass QR code scam
People have been duped into scanning Singpass QR codes that grant scammers login access to various digital services in a recent bout of online survey scams... » READ MORE
editor@asiaone.com