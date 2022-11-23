Daily roundup: Brotherbird Coffeehouse says goodbye to Bali Lane, on the lookout for new location - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Brotherbird Coffeehouse says goodbye to Bali Lane, on the lookout for new location

There are cafes aplenty in the Bugis area but this loss might feel like a hard one to take... » READ MORE

2. 'I trusted him': Phyllis Quek cast by Zheng Geping as rich housewife but unexpectedly needed to perform action scenes

PHOTO: Instagram/Phyllis Quek

Phyllis Quek thought she was getting a nice, relaxing role of a rich housewife but Zheng Geping had different plans for her... » READ MORE

3. Delivery rider complains about $2 tip on rainy day, others tell him 'nobody owes you a living'

PHOTO: Facebook/Gary Liew

The life of a delivery rider isn't easy, so it's understandable that one Grab rider wasn't in the best of mood after getting caught in a heavy downpour on Nov 16... » READ MORE

4. Misunderstanding? Maids speak out after being accused of hawking food on day off

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

After they were accused of being a safety risk by making money on the side, several maids have now said that sharing is caring... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com