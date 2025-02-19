Daily roundup: Cat A COE premiums rise sharply in second bidding exercise for February 2025 — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Cat A COE premiums rise sharply in second bidding exercise for February 2025

Category A Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums saw a sharp rise in the second bidding exercise for February 2025, reversing the downward trend that was seen in the past three exercises... » READ MORE

2. 'I've to legally adopt my own daughter': Actress Shirli Ling shares little-known fact about kids born out of wedlock

The child may be your flesh and blood, but it doesn't mean they will gain an equal share of your inheritance in the eyes of the law here if they are born out of wedlock.

Local comedienne Shirli Ling, 36, revealed this in a recent video... » READ MORE

3. Kranji recycling company catches fire again, third reported incident since 2018

"Prolonged" firefighting operations are currently underway at a recycling and waste management company in Kranji on Wednesday (Feb 19)... » READ MORE

4. 'Thank you for being part of our journey': Prata Wala announces closure, sole remaining franchised outlet to rebrand

It looks like prata lovers will have to seek a new favourite spot with Prata Wala's recent announcement of its closure... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com