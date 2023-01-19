Daily roundup: Chinese New Year lion dance troupe 'embraces new generation' with TikTok moves - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Chinese New Year lion dance troupe 'embraces new generation' with TikTok moves

Dong-dong-dong-chiang? More like ting-ting-tang-tang-tang.

Viral TikTok dances have invaded much of our social media feeds in recent years, and even pets have not been spared the TikTok treatment.

So it's perhaps no surprise that the traditional Chinese New Year lion dance has finally gotten a Gen-Z update

2. Woman books table for birthday celebration at Kranji eatery, only to find that it's not open

PHOTO: Instagram/555 Halal Galore

This celebration was definitely a bit of a let-down

3. Singapore woman spots CCTV camera in JB massage parlour's private room after undressing

PHOTO: Stomp

Do you check a room for cameras before taking off your clothes? Perhaps you should.

Do you check a room for cameras before taking off your clothes? Perhaps you should.

A Singaporean woman was traumatised after spotting a CCTV camera in the private room of a massage parlour she visited at the KSL City Mall in Johor Bahru

4. 'She had a cough for 3 weeks': Getai singer Jessica Hong dies at 51 of lung cancer

PHOTO: Internet

Local getai singer Jessica Hong had a persistent cough in June last year and failed to recover even after seeing seven doctors.

Last Sunday (Jan 15), she died of lung cancer aged 51

