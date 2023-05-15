Daily roundup: Das DD and Chiou Huey say fame is part of the journey, not the goal - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Das DD and Chiou Huey say fame is part of the journey, not the goal

While some might enter showbiz in pursuit of fame, Das DD and Chiou Huey have their sights set on something further up the road.

In a recent interview with AsiaOne for the Mediacorp game show That Free Money Show, the two actors-hosts shared their thoughts on what fame means to them... » READ MORE

2. 'I paid $300 to look at people's phones': Blackpink VIP ticket-holders left disappointed by 'worst concert' experience

Screengrab/TikTok/sanyaesy

Blinks (Blackpink fans) holding VIP and standing tickets for tonight's concert, be warned.

You may want to steady yourselves before heading down to the National Stadium for the final night of the global K-pop sensation's two-night concert in Singapore... » READ MORE

3. 'I was surprised the staff recognised me': Lee Do-hyun visited convenience store after landing in Singapore

Lee Do-hyun spoke at the Korea Travel Fair today (May 13). Photo: Korea Tourism Organisation

What's the first place you go to when you visit a new country? Some of us would make a beeline to the hotel to freshen up, or grab a bite at a local eatery after a long journey.

But for South Korean actor Lee Do-hyun, his first order of business after landing in Singapore yesterday (May 12) was to visit a convenience store... » READ MORE

4. I try Singapore's first cat-friendly co-working space and I don't want to return to office

Photo: AsiaOne/Melissa Teo

As a self-proclaimed cat lady, the idea of being in a space filled with kitties is a dream come true for me.

So, when I heard there was a new spot for cat lovers in town called Meownistry of Meow, you bet I jumped at the opportunity to pay them a visit... » READ MORE

