Daily roundup: Off-duty police officer jumps into hotel pool to save drowning girl - and other top stories today

1. Off-duty police officer jumps into hotel pool to save drowning girl

Familiar with children and water sports, the calm and quick-thinking 22-year-old saved a three-year-old girl from drowning in a hotel's outdoor swimming pool last month... » READ MORE

2. Top 5 hottest HDB towns by resale volume (Q1 2021)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

At the time, the volume of resale transactions were at the highest point since 2010; and the momentum doesn’t seem to be slowing... » READ MORE

3. Kway chap sans pork? This Muslim couple has made it possible but it's going for $12.90 per bowl

PHOTO: Instagram/peranakankwaychap

This month-old brand specialises in halal kway chap that is made using Adah's family's kway chap recipe, passed down from her Peranakan Chinese great-grandmother... » READ MORE

4. No joke: Motorcycle babe in Japan stuns fans after taking off helmet

PHOTO: YouTube screengrab

Japanese media recently tracked down the motorcyclist, and boy, were fans surprised after he took off his helmet... » READ MORE