Daily roundup: Foodpanda introduces riddles as part of customer service to 'lighten the mood' - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.
1. Foodpanda introduces riddles as part of customer service to 'lighten the mood'
If you've recently contacted a Foodpanda customer service agent for help, you might have been presented with a riddle to solve. ... » READ MORE
2. Circuit-breaker week 6: 2 Monga bubble milk tea for $5, 2-for-1 Ben & Jerry's ice cream pints & other deals
We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends... » READ MORE
3. Running out of things to do this CB? Here's how to get started in making short films
You can even stand to win cash and prizes from Canon by submitting your film for mm2 Entertainment's filmmaking challenge, Love Within... » READ MORE
4. Home hacks: Tips to save on your electricity bill this CB
More time at home = higher usage of electricity from extended use of lights, computers and the TV... » READ MORE