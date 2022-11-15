Daily roundup: Here's where you can watch World Cup matches for free - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Feeling that World Cup fever? 65 locations to watch matches for free

For football fanatics looking to catch World Cup games for free, here are some locations to head to... » READ MORE

2. 'Singapore, you need to grow up': Expat claims 'racist' security guards stopped friends from entering condo

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Chrishendoo

Racism happens everywhere, even in Singapore.

But a British expatriate has said that it is one of the reasons why he's fed up and "getting out of this country"... » READ MORE

3. 'The airport police will be involved': Pilot reportedly couldn't land at Changi as passengers didn't buckle up

PHOTOS: TikTok/Audikhalid

Just before a plane descends to land, the pilot will announce that all passengers buckle up.

However, some Scoot passengers didn't heed the "fasten your seatbelt" announcement, resulting in the pilot reportedly delaying the landing... » READ MORE

4. 'It was my last resort': Eelyn Kok's relationship with son suffered because she had to play bad cop

PHOTO: Instagram/Eelyn Kok

Eelyn Kok has played many roles over her acting career, but being the bad cop at home might just be the toughest one... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com