Daily roundup: Hermes has a leather mahjong set selling for more than $50k - and other top stories today

1. Hermes has a leather mahjong set selling for more than $50k in Singapore

While some might think twice about buying the set after looking at the $57,200 price tag, it can, however, be a worthy gift.... » READ MORE

2. Dee Kosh gets a warning by To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen

The American television journalist and former host of Crime Watch Daily turned his attention to Singapore’s own Darryl Ian Koshy... » READ MORE

3. 2 HDB loft units in Sin Ming, Punggol sold for around $1 million this month

Just this month alone, two HDB loft units in Sin Ming Avenue and Punggol were transacted at prices hovering at the million dollar mark.... » READ MORE

4. 'Should I pay?' Sembcorp customer shocked by $1,000 electricity bill

Other netizens using various electricity providers also chimed in, sharing that they too had experienced increases in their electricity bills recently... » READ MORE