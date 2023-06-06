Daily roundup: Hong Kong star Pakho Chau photographed in public shower, nudes leaked - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Hong Kong star Pakho Chau photographed in public shower, nudes leaked

Nude photos of Hong Kong singer-actor Pakho Chau have recently been circulating online, but the images were not taken by him.

In one photo, Pakho, 38, can be seen fully exposed... » READ MORE

2. Buyer snaps up 10 semi-detached houses in Holland Link mortgagee sale

PHOTO: PropNex Realty

Just like that, all 48 semi-detached houses at Eleven@Holland were sold in three days.

Even with an average price tag of $3.7 million each, one buyer snapped up 10 units at once... » READ MORE

3. TikToker Zaki reveals his ultimate hawker dish, sparking online debate

PHOTO: Screengrabs/TikTok/Zakiv4

For most Singaporeans, naming hawker dishes is a piece of cake.

But picking an ultimate hawker dish can be a difficult task... » READ MORE

4. Malaysian rides motorcycle to work in Singapore, gets hit by 2 cars in succession

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

A Malaysian man is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after he was hit by two cars while on his way to work in Singapore.

The accident happened at about 3am along Kota Tinggi road in Johor Bahru... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com