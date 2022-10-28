Daily roundup: If you're a kiasu Blackpink fan, here's how you can get priority presale ticketing access for Singapore concert — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. If you're a kiasu Blackpink fan, here's how you can get priority presale ticketing access for Singapore concert

Blackpink is coming to Singapore next May as part of their Born Pink world tour and we don't need to be clairvoyant to know tickets would be snatched up fast... » READ MORE

2. 'I'm Malay and this displeases me': Jade Rasif reviews food on her Singapore Airlines first-class flight

PHOTO: Screengrabs/TikTok/Jaderasif

DJ and online personality Jade Rasif recently provided a peek into the world of the rich and famous when she documented snippets of her Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Paris to Singapore... » READ MORE

3. No paint, no furniture: Family of 6 forced to live in incomplete house after renovation went awry

PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News

Moving into a new home is an exciting experience, but evidently not for one family who claimed they were forced live in a somewhat barren flat when their contractor did not complete the job... » READ MORE

4. 'Let's all live a honest life': Bus driver calls out fare cheats, shows how he can tell

PHOTO: TikTok/Rezikiyo

An adult using a child concession EZ-Link card or a foreign domestic worker who taps in with a senior citizen concession card? These are what some bus drivers face during their shifts... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com