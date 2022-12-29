Daily roundup: Indonesian woman breaks up with boyfriend after his mum told her to wash dishes - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Thank you, next: Indonesian woman breaks up with boyfriend after his mum told her to wash dishes

Finding a life partner goes deeper than simply love between two individuals. For some, other parties also play a crucial role.

An Indonesian woman was so aghast at a request from her boyfriend's mother that she pulled the plug on the relationship entirely...» READ MORE

2. Cecilia Cheung spotted in Singapore in role-playing game

A woman met Cecilia Cheung (left) in a shopping mall in Singapore during Christmas in 2022. PHOTO: Internet

With countries easing up on Covid-19 measures, countless celebrities have made their way to Singapore either for work or a long-deserved break — the latest being Jackson Wang.

It seems Cecilia Cheung, 42, is also in town for a private holiday...» READ MORE

3. Prawn capital? Ayden Sng shares why some Singaporean men are dubbed 'prawns' by foreigners

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Itsclarityco

Prawns are one of Singapore's favourite foods – it's present in our Hokkien mee, laksa and the list goes on.

But are we what we eat? Well yes, if you ask local actor Ayden Sng...» READ MORE

4. 'Please pay me for the food': Rider begs wrong recipients who ate his $28 food delivery at Funan mall

The interior of Butter Bean. PHOTO: Facebook/Duong Hoan

With the sheer number of orders delivery riders have to handle in a day, it's unsurprising that they make mistakes every once in a while.

But for one rider, his blunder took a turn for the worse after he delivered an order to the wrong address. The recipients at that unit then happily tucked in to that botched food order...» READ MORE